Maxima Expands Vegan Ready-To-Eat Range

In order to cater to new lifestyle trends, Maxima is expanding its 'Meistara Markas' range of ready-to-eat vegan meals.

Nine new meals of plant origin have been added to the assortment, which will initially be available in the Maxima XXX store in the Akropole shopping centre, before a gradual introduction to the all Maxima XXX and Maxima XX format stores.

Meistara Markas Range

Meistara Markas offers 18 meals specifically for customers who choose to eat only plant-based products, and more than 50 ready-made vegetarian meals for people who choose not to include meat.

The new range is complemented by dishes such as Mexican stew, Asian soup with rice noodles, vegetable pilaf, as well as several desserts - apricot jelly, vanilla pudding with berry sauce, and cranberry mousse.

For the convenience of customers, the new meals are available on both the ready-made food stand and on a shelf specially designed for vegans.

Vilnis Cīrulis, head of food production development at Maxima Latvija, said, "One of Maxima's top priorities is to ensure the availability of a variety of high-quality and high-quality products, including a rich range of ready-made meals for every taste.

"To expand the range of 'Meistara Marka' ready-made meals with products of plant origin, we provide an even wider circle of Latvians with the opportunity to enjoy delicious and nutritious ready-made meals and desserts, choosing not to include products of animal origin."

Vegan Products At Maxima

Maxima's vegan range offers around 18 ready-to-eat meals, including soups, sandwiches, side dishes and salads among others.

The soups come is three variants - mushroom cream soup, cold gazpacho soup, and Asian soup with rice noodles.

The sandwiches include polar bread with stewed vegetable salsa, polar bread with radishes and arugula, and polar bread with vegan rivets.

The side dish offering includes Asian spaghetti with fried vegetables, vegetable pilaf, Mexican-style stew, and falafels.

The range also offers eggplant salad with greens, vegetable vinaigrette, fresh cabbage salad with celery and two sauce varieties – hummus and avocado.

The dessert SKUs include cranberry mousse, dessert with apricot jelly, and vanilla pudding with berry sauce.

All dishes contain only the highest quality plant products, some of which are provided by brands such as Unilever, Santa Maria, and Valdo, which are a symbol of the quality of the industry, providing the necessary ingredients of plant origin, the retailer added.

Planet-Friendly Choices

Lilita Kent, coordinator of the 'Neapēd zemeslodi' (Don't Eat the Globe) challenge, stated, "By expanding the range of vegan products in supermarkets, it has become much easier to eat vegan. These products are becoming more available and each of us has the opportunity to make more planet-friendly and health-friendly choices.

"The popularity of public products is growing thanks to various initiatives, such as the "Don't Eat the Earth" challenge, which is a commitment to eat fewer animal products per month. We are especially pleased that this year, Maxima is the main supporter of this project, sharing recipes and information with a wide range of people."

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.