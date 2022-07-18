Mercadona Upgrades Hacendado Olives Range

Spanish retailer Mercadona has upgraded the recipe of its private-label olive SKUs under the Hacendado label.

The retailer has added a new recipe for the stuffing with Pimento and Jalapeños.

The company added that its pitted black olives are tastier, larger and more intense in colour, while the Chupadedos Olives feature a new canned format.

Olive SKUs offered in the range are produced by suppliers Totaler La Española (Alcoy, Alicante), Olispania (Los Rojales, Murcia), Aceitunas Guadalquivir (Morón de la Frontera, Seville) and Dcoop (Antequera, Malaga).

Best Quality, Affordable Prices

Mercadona aims to offer the best quality at the most affordable price and launched the SPB (Always Low Prices) campaign in 1993.

Since then, the company has not stopped betting on quality, which is also one of the main challenges faced by the chain, Mercadona added.

In June of this year, the retailer changed the recipe of its oat drink in a bid to make it more intense and combine better with coffee.

The company reported 3.3% annual growth in like-for-like sales, to €27.8 billion, in its financial year 2021. Of this total, €27.4 billion was generated in Spain, and the remaining €415 million Portugal,

In this period, the company opted not to pass on to its customers the significant increases of raw materials, transport, and industrial prices, which had a negative impact of €100 million on its operating margins and resulted in a 6% reduction in its net profit, which stood at €680 million.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Dayeeta Das.