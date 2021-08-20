Netto Marken-Discount Adds Nutri-Score Label To Organic Own-Brand Products

Published on Aug 20 2021 7:28 AM in Private Label tagged: Netto Marken-Discount / Nutri-Score / Nutritional Labelling / BioBio

Germany's Netto Marken-Discount is extending the Nutri-Score label to organic-certified and other conventional private-label products to ensure that all possible product groups in its own-brand range feature the label.

Products in its organic BioBio range also feature the Nutri-Score label to enable customers to make better choices in terms of the nutritional quality of goods.

The extended nutritional labeling will allow customers to see the nutritional profile of food items at a glance using a coloured five-level letter scale.

Nutri-Score Scale

The Nutri-Score scale rates products from a good, balanced (A / green) to a less balanced (E / red) nutritional composition.

The transparent information enables customers to buy groceries more consciously.

For the letter survey of an article, the scale uses a nutritional composition of 100 grams or millilitres.

The method allows the comparison of similar products in terms of their nutritional composition, allowing consumers to make more conscious choices within a product category.

In 2019, the retailer commenced the trial of expanded nutrition labeling models.

Other Initiatives

In addition, Netto Marken-Discount has also pledged to consistently reduce the sugar, salt and fat content of its own brand range for a more balanced diet for its customers.

The reduction of salt, sugar and fat is implemented after individual recipe analysis and sensory assessment in order to retain an optimal taste experience.

Recently, the retailer pledged to purchase its fresh and marinated self-service pork and poultry exclusively from farms with higher animal husbandry levels by the end of September 2021.

In June of this year, it introduced a sustainability compass featuring biodiversity, resource protection, freshwater protection, and climate protection, to help customers to shop in a more environmentally friendly manner.