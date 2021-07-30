ESM Magazine

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Meat And Vegetable Mince

Published on Jul 30 2021 1:58 PM in Private Label tagged: Netto Marken-Discount / meat alternatives / meat and vegetable mix / LESS MEAT

Germany's Netto Marken-Discount has added a minced beef preparation with a 34% vegetable mix to its private-label range.

In addition to German QS-certified beef, the preparation contains a mixture of vegetables such as peppers, carrots, and onions.

The product, under the LESS MEAT label, combines high-quality, animal protein with raw vegetable ingredients.

It has an overall fat content of only 10% and contributes to a more conscious diet.

In 2020, Germans consumed an average of 57.3 kilograms of meat per person, around 1.3% less than in the previous year.

The demand for vegetarian meat alternatives is also rising steadily in the country, with over a million German consumers now vegan, and more people expressing interest in meatless products.

Netto Marken-Discount designed LESS MEAT to help customers reduce their meat consumption without having to forego the taste of meat.

The minced meat and vegetable mix is suitable for all minced meat recipes, from Bolognese to meatballs to burger patties.

Vegetarian And Vegan Range

In addition to many vegetarian SKUs, the Netto Marken-Discount own-brand range also includes a vegan range, which is continuously being expanded and currently offers over 230 vegan items.

Customers can find frying strips, vegan balls, tofu bolognese, tofu in several vegan variants and vegetarian items, such as vegetables, natural, and green curry patties and as seasonal grilled steaks and grilled sausages under the BioBio brand.

With over 5,000 items, the Netto Marken-Discount offers one of the largest overall selection of groceries in the German discount market.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Private Label news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

