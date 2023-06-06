PLMA’s 'World of Private Label' Confirms Its Standing As The Essential Private-Label Event

PLMA’s 2023 'World of Private Label' International Trade Show, which was held from 23-24 May at RAI Amsterdam, has come to a close.

The show welcomed a record number of more than 16,000 trade visitors from 120 countries worldwide. Attendance exceeded pre-pandemic records and confirmed that the industry is back in full force.

Some 2,650 exhibiting companies from 72 countries presented thousands of food and non-food products at the show.

'Impeccable' Visitor Quality

Exhibitors reported that – as is usually the case at the PLMA show – visitor quality was impeccable. Many new contacts were made, meetings with existing partners took place and the groundwork for future deals was laid.

“After this meeting with one buyer just now, we are highly confident that we will do a multi-million business with the company,” said one exhibitor, “If you’re in private label, you cannot miss this show.”

Among the main attractions were the PLMA Idea Supermarket and New Product Expo, presenting one centralised display of private label innovation and new product development. As one retailer commented, “This area is a source of information for our teams, where we can see what the industry offers, pick up new ideas and get inspired.”

Pre-Show Seminars

The event kicked off with the well-attended pre-show seminars on Monday 22 May. For the current year, 2023, private label is expected to grow by 2% to 3% in Europe, with the strongest growth in Eastern Europe.

“Private label is having a winning momentum, so now is the time to positively connect with your shoppers," said Servé Muijres of GfK.

Elsewhere, NielsenIQ and GfK confirmed Europe as the biggest market for private label, with a 34% market share. What’s more, across countries and across product categories, private label is still gaining market share.

Arjan Both of Walmart explained how the world’s largest retailer has been working on its strategy to build the most trusted and resilient supply chain. The company is very much open to doing business with European private label suppliers who are recognised globally for setting the bar.

According to PLMA’s President Peggy Davies, “The 'World of Private Label' is a global affair and is the leading B2B private label platform. We are proud that internationally, the private label industry recognises the show’s importance.”

Next year’s 'World of Private Label' will be held on 28-29 May 2024.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news.