Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Private Label

Proportion Of Private-Label Loyalists Now Equal Those Loyal To Brands: IRI

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The percentage of consumers that consider themselves private-label loyalists – i.e. those that buy private label more than 75% of the time – is now equal to those that consider themselves loyal to national brands, a new study by IRI has found.

According to the study, Private Labels: Hiding in Plain Sight, around 50% of shoppers now switch between brands and private label, with a high proportion of 'switchers' in the mid-income bracket, due to the growing cost of living crisis.

The study also found that a high proportion of private-label customers are now looking beyond price, with private labels evolving into strategy-focused, differentiated, data-driven and consumer-obsessed brands.

Changing Expectations

“Private labels may not be instantly recognisable brand names, but the fact is they don’t need to be," said Ananda Roy, report author and International Senior Vice President, Strategic Growth Insights at IRI.

"Retailers have re-imagined what consumers can expect from them in every supermarket aisle. They offer considerable value to shoppers who are not entirely price-driven by delivering quality, product performance and premium innovations which are comparable to the bigger, more established national brands."

Private-Label Footprint

On a global level, private label now occupies a category footprint of 16.5%, with some markets considerably higher than others – in Spain, for example, penetration stands at 44%, while in Germany, it is 38%.

On a European level, private label penetration stands at 35%, making it a €194 billion industry. In Germany alone, private label accounts for around €60 billion in sales.

Commenting, Roy added that private labels increasingly "compete for growth and margin on near equal terms and often present worthy competitors that are perhaps not fully acknowledged by the big brand owners. Private label brands are basically hiding in plain sight.”

The full IRI report can be found here.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest private-label news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Private Label

Iper La Grande I Rolls Out New Private-Label Brand
2
Private Label

IPLC Appoints Sonja Jacobs As DACH Market Partner
3
Private Label

PLMA Announces Details Of 'World of Private Label' Pre-Show Seminars
4
Private Label

Maxima Latvija Offers Vegan Meal Range In More Stores
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com