Romania's Mega Image Launches Nutri-Score Labelling

Published on Jun 3 2021 1:59 PM in Private Label tagged: Romania / Ahold Delhaize / Nutri-Score / Mega Image

Ahold Delhaize subsidiary in Romania, Mega Image, has introduced the Nutri-Score labelling system in its private-label range.

The Nutri-Score nutritional navigation system supports customers in making healthy choices by indicating the nutritional value of food items.

Mega Image

The move, a first among Romanian retailers, is part of Mega Image's aim to become the number one in the country for healthy choices.

The retailer has measured the Nutri-Score values for approximately 1,500 Mega Image private-label products, across local and imported brands.

The score is calculated by analysing the nutritional content of a product and then ranking it from A to E on a colour-coded scale.

For the imported private-label SKUs, the label is already incorporated in the packaging, while Nutri-Score values for locally sourced brands are currently displayed on the shelf, next to the price label. The retailer will gradually incorporate it into the packaging.

Mega Image also plans to offer Nutri-Score ratings on its online platform in the future.

Ahold Delhaize

Ahold Delhaize aims to incorporate Nutri-Score labelling in all of its markets by 2025.

In 2018, Delhaize Belgium was the first Belgian retailer to adopt the Nutri-Score label. In Serbia, the Maxi, Tempo, and Shop & Go stores introduced the label in 2020.

Albert Heijn has been conducting a series of pilots since 2019 and aims to implement the system across its network in the future.

The retail group's US brands use the Guiding Stars navigation system on their own-brand ranges for sharing the nutritional value of food items.

In May, Ahold Delhaize reported better than expected first-quarter sales, with the Albert Heijn and Food Lion owner seeing a boost from its online channels. The group said that it planned to increase its 2021 online sales outlook, after its 4.6% first-quarter operating margin beat a market forecast of 4.3%.

