SPAR Austria Launches Organic Baby Food Range

Published on Jun 30 2021 11:59 AM in Private Label tagged: baby food / Spar Austria / Organic Baby Food

SPAR Austria has launched a new range of organic baby food suitable for infants aged between five and 12 months.

The product range is completely organic and free-from a variety of other ingredients.

The ingredients used in the range for the organic jars, the organic whole-grain cereal porridges, and the organic corn flips are sourced from organic or biodynamic agriculture.

Biodynamic Agriculture

Biodynamic agriculture draws on more esoteric concepts than organic, and is characterised by particularly high standards and guidelines.

In addition to being chemicals-free and focusing on animal welfare, circular economy is an important cornerstone in the biodynamic process.

The SPAR Austria Natur organic products do not contain any added sugar, salt, or palm oil.

Commenting on the launch, SPAR Austria board member Mag. Markus Kaser, said, "Our children are our future. We are investing in this future with the best products.

"We are particularly pleased that we are not only relying on organic and sometimes even biodynamic quality with the new organic complementary food line from SPAR Natur, but also another milestone in our Sugar Out Initiative."

Spar Austria Natur Line

Flavours included in the range include apples and pears with strawberries, parsnips with potatoes and beef, and spaghetti bolognese, among others.

Due to the pure composition of the products without flavourings or flavour enhancers and the high-quality ingredients, babies and toddlers can enjoy the pure taste of a wide range of fruit and vegetables with a total of 19 different SKUs.

The range also offers cereal SKUs aimed at toddlers and babies. These include organic wholegrain semolina, organic wholegrain spelled, and organic wholegrain oats.

The organic cereals have high-quality fibre and carbohydrates sourced from biodynamic agriculture. They do not contain any added sugar or salt, and are completely dairy-free.

