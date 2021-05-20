Ubesol Targets International Growth As Part Of Its Strategy | ESM Magazine

ESM Magazine

Ubesol Targets International Growth As Part Of Its Strategy

Published on May 20 2021

Cleaning and hygiene specialist Ubesol has targeted international growth over the coming years, and the Spanish company is well equipped to meet the demands of a changing marketplace.

ESM caught up with Jorge Úbeda, chief executive at Ubesol, to discuss the company’s plans.

ESM: More than 40 years of experience support Ubesol’s know-how and expertise. How has the business evolved over the years?

Jorge Úbeda: Our continuous, sustained and resilient growth has brought us great experience and expertise throughout the years, in the manufacture of cleaning and hygiene products.

Since our origins, when the company only manufactured textile-cleaning products, such as cloths and mops, the business has evolved mainly from woven products to non-woven products, which, in turn, has enabled us to evolve towards the wet-wipes market, starting from cleaning wipes and moving to baby wipes, make-up removers, and bathroom wipes, among others.

This evolution, coupled with a strong investment in productive capacity and innovation, has enabled us to become a specialist in the wipes and cleaning sector, highly focused on both product and manufacturing quality.

Last year, Ubesol unveiled a new strategic plan. What does this involve, and has the pandemic affected your plans at all?

Our Strategic Plan 2020-2025 commenced last year, and we hope it will lead to a great ‘reset’ in the company, enabling us to achieve a great transformation, especially in one of the five pillars that the plan is based on: internationalisation. 

We wish to go from being an important player in Spain to being an important player on an international level.

To this end, we will seek to strengthen the quality of our products at a local level, as well as foster the natural and digital transformation of the business – not only by developing more sustainable products, but also by undertaking a number of changes in line with the UN Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs.

Regarding the pandemic, it has been a great challenge, which we have been able to overcome, thanks to our ability to quickly adapt to any circumstance. 

Our sales on some products plummeted – mainly the pocket-size categories, for use outside the home – while sales of other items, such as sanitising products, skyrocketed.

How important is internationalisation to Ubesol’s strategy?

To maintain our sustained growth, it is necessary to make the leap to internationalisation and become an important player worldwide. Our openness to internationalisation will help us to continue to improve our production processes, thanks to the demands of new customers and markets.

At the same time, we aim to deliver synergies that will allow us to be more cost competitive in the future. Our obsession with the quality of products and production processes will help introduce the company to new clients around the world.

For more information, visit www.ubesol.es.

