Ahold Delhaize Announces Changes To bol.com Management

Published on Sep 7 2021 8:15 AM in Retail tagged: Netherlands / Ahold Delhaize / Bol.com / Appointment

Ahold Delhaize has announced a management change at its bol.com e-commerce arm, with the appointment of Margaret Versteden - van Duijn as brand president at the business, commencing 1 November.

She replaces Huub Vermeulen in the role, who has announced his retirement from the business, after more than 20 years of service. Vermeulen has been involved with bol.com since its foundation in 1999, holding the position of brand president for the past four years.

Versteden - van Duijn has been with bol.com since 2015, holding a variety of roles, including chief marketing officer, chief commercial officer, and her current position, chief platform officer.

Prior to working with the retailer, she held positions with Bain & Company, Nike, BCG and others.

A Step Forward For bol.com

“It is with great confidence that we can announce this step within bol.com," commented Wouter Kolk, chief executive Ahold Delhaize Europe & Indonesia "Huub was an outstanding brand president, with a clear vision and always focused on moving bol.com, and with it Ahold Delhaize, forward.

"I am proud that we can nominate Margaret as his successor. With her knowledge and experience at bol.com, she is a natural and ambitious successor. Upon approval, Margaret will also become part of my European Leadership Team, where she will have a key role part in accelerating further cooperation within the European brands."

Management Structure

As of the start of November, the bol.com management board will consist of Margaret Versteden – van Duijn (brand president), Boukje Taphoorn (chief marketing officer), Ellen Coopmans (chief people officer), Gert-Jan Janssen (chief financial officer), Jurrie van Rooijen (chief technology officer), Oscar Hundman (chief commercial officer) and Vincent Weijers (chief operational officer).

Vermeulen will remain with bol.com in an advisory role until the end of 2021, Ahold Delhaize said.

Ahold Delhaize's bol.com platform saw net sales rise 24.2% in the second quarter of 2021, with sales from third-party sellers rising 26% in the quarter.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.