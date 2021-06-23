Albert Heijn Opens 300th Renovated Store In Heiloo

Published on Jun 23 2021 9:55 AM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Renovation / Store Launch / Heiloo

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has opened its 300th renovated Albert Heijn store at 't Loo in Heiloo.

The retailer's renovated, new format stores offer more fresh products and convenience, as well as digital innovation.

A renovated store has also opened in Drunen, and three more stores are scheduled to open next week.

Albert Heijn CEO Marit van Egmond said, "With these 300 stores, we have reached another milestone in the largest reconstruction operation in the history of Albert Heijn. It's fantastic to see how we, together with our partners, succeed every time in completely renovating a store in a short time.

"I am also especially proud of the positive reactions from our customers. They experience a lot of attention in our new stores for easy shopping and for fresh, healthy and sustainable food and drinks."

Last month, the retailer announced plans to increase the number of Dutch-produced fresh SKUs in its stores, adding to its already existing offer of 100% homegrown milk, cheese, eggs, chicken, and pork.

Store Highlights

The renovated store in 't Loo features a smart design, creating more space for customers within its original walls.

The store offers a wide selection of meat products, cheese, sausages, tapas, salads and other snacks.

In addition, a wide range of fresh packages and fresh sushi is delivered to the store every day.

The bakery offers an expanded range of various types of freshly baked bread.

The store is equipped with ten new self-scan checkouts for easy and fast payment.

Supermarket manager Maarten Hart, said, "Customers who come into our renovated stores often think that an addition has been made; they think it is that spacious. Thanks to the new layout, we have been able to considerably expand our fresh assortment with plenty of choices in fresh, healthy and delicious food."

The renovated store is also more sustainable with LED lighting and the latest cooling installations, with a heat recovery system.

"We no longer use gas. The residual heat from the refrigeration units is used to heat the store, which results in significant energy savings," Hart added.