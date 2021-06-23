ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Albert Heijn Opens 300th Renovated Store In Heiloo

Published on Jun 23 2021 9:55 AM in Retail tagged: Albert Heijn / Renovation / Store Launch / Heiloo

Albert Heijn Opens 300th Renovated Store In Heiloo

Dutch retailer Albert Heijn has opened its 300th renovated Albert Heijn store at 't Loo in Heiloo.

The retailer's renovated, new format stores offer more fresh products and convenience, as well as digital innovation.

A renovated store has also opened in Drunen, and three more stores are scheduled to open next week.

Albert Heijn CEO Marit van Egmond said, "With these 300 stores, we have reached another milestone in the largest reconstruction operation in the history of Albert Heijn. It's fantastic to see how we, together with our partners, succeed every time in completely renovating a store in a short time.

"I am also especially proud of the positive reactions from our customers. They experience a lot of attention in our new stores for easy shopping and for fresh, healthy and sustainable food and drinks."

Last month, the retailer announced plans to increase the number of Dutch-produced fresh SKUs in its stores, adding to its already existing offer of 100% homegrown milk, cheese, eggs, chicken, and pork.

Store Highlights

The renovated store in 't Loo features a smart design, creating more space for customers within its original walls.

The store offers a wide selection of meat products, cheese, sausages, tapas, salads and other snacks.

In addition, a wide range of fresh packages and fresh sushi is delivered to the store every day.

The bakery offers an expanded range of various types of freshly baked bread.

The store is equipped with ten new self-scan checkouts for easy and fast payment.

Supermarket manager Maarten Hart, said, "Customers who come into our renovated stores often think that an addition has been made; they think it is that spacious. Thanks to the new layout, we have been able to considerably expand our fresh assortment with plenty of choices in fresh, healthy and delicious food."

The renovated store is also more sustainable with LED lighting and the latest cooling installations, with a heat recovery system.

"We no longer use gas. The residual heat from the refrigeration units is used to heat the store, which results in significant energy savings," Hart added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Albert Heijn To Offer More Dutch-Produced SKUs

Albert Heijn To Offer More Dutch-Produced SKUs
Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area

Albert Heijn Expands AH Compact Service Area
Albert Heijn, Bol.com, PostNL Collaborate On Parcel Machine Trial

Albert Heijn, Bol.com, PostNL Collaborate On Parcel Machine Trial
Albert Heijn Tests New Initiative To Reduce Food Waste

Albert Heijn Tests New Initiative To Reduce Food Waste
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Netto Marken-Discount Introduces Sustainability Compass
Carrefour Introduces Eco-Score On Products Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Carrefour Introduces Eco-Score On Products
Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020 Wed, 23 Jun 2021

Grupo IFA Sees Turnover Rise By More Than A Fifth In Full-Year 2020
UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says Wed, 23 Jun 2021

UK 'Quick Commerce' Channel Worth £1.4bn, IGD Says
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN