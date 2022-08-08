Aldi Espana To Add Four New Stores In August

Discounter Aldi Espana is set to open four new stores across the country, including in Almería, two in Tenerife, in the towns of San Miguel de Abona and Adeje, and one in Oropesa del Mar (Castellón).

In July, the retailer opened its first four stores in the Canary Islands – two in Tenerife and two in Gran Canaria – and a supermarket in Guadix (Granada).

Aldi Espana Openings

The new openings are part of Aldi Espana expansion plan, which calls for the opening of nearly 50 new supermarkets in the country in 2022.

On 3 August, the company opened a new store in Almería, on Avenida del Mediterráneo, on the corner of Avenida Sierra Alhamilla, which has a staff of 14 employees.

This is the second Aldi store in the city and the seventh in the province.

At the same time, the supermarket chain also opened its fifth supermarket in the Canary Islands, in Tenerife, in the municipality of San Miguel de Abona, on Calle de La Folía, Parcela 28, in the Las Chafiras Industrial Estate.

The store has a sales area of 1,300 square metres and employs 25 people.

In August, the company will continue to expand its presence in the Canary Islands.

It will open its third store on the island in the town of Adeje, at Avenida Barranco de Las Torres, No. 37.

On the Spanish mainland, on 1 August, Aldi opened a new store in Oropesa del Mar (Castellón) at Avenida Jardín, 35, with over 1,200 square metres of retail space and a workforce of 15.

Expansion Plan

This summer, the supermarket chain has attempted to consolidate its presence in Andalusia, and recently opened the doors of its first supermarket in the municipality of Guadix, in Granada.

These new openings are part of the company's growth plan, whereby it aims to open around 50 new supermarkets throughout the country by 2022.

With these four openings in August, Aldi Espana will reach 375 supermarkets in Spain. It already has more than 6,000 employees and collaborators throughout the country.

