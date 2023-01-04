Subscribe Login
Retail

Aldi, Lidl Post Strongest Growth In UK As Inflation Bites: Kantar

Share this article

Discounters Aldi and Lidl were the best performing supermarkets in the 12 weeks to 25 December, new data from Kantar has shown, with Aldi seeing its sales rise by 27.0% in the period, and Lidl's sales growing by 23.9%.

The sales growth in the period puts Aldi on a market share of 9.1% (compared to 7.7% in the same period last year), while Lidl's share has grown to 7.2% (from 6.3% last year).

Overall, take-home grocery sales hit £12.8 billion (€14.54 billion) in the four weeks leading up to Christmas Day, the first time the £12 billion mark has been breached, with inflation a core driver of increased sales – inflation in December stood at 14.4%.

Grocery Price Inflation

“Monthly grocery sales were a whopping £1.1 billion (€1.25 billion) higher in December versus last year, breaching the £12 billion mark for the first time," commented Fraser McKevitt, head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar.

"Value sales are up significantly but grocery price inflation is the real driving factor behind this rather than increased purchasing. If we look at the amount people bought this period, sales measured by volume are actually down by 1% year-on-year, showing the challenges shoppers are facing."

Strong Performers

The period was also a buoyant one for traditional grocers, with Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons accounting for more than two thirds of all spending in the 12-week period, Kantar said.

Asda saw sales up by 6.4%, closely followed by Sainsbury’s and Tesco which achieved sales growth of 6.2% and 6.0% respectively. Morrisons reported a 2.9% decrease in sales, however it was still the grocer's best performance since June 2021, Kantar said.

Private-label sales rose by 13.3%, compared to a 4.7% increase in branded lines.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl France Introduces Electric Vehicle Charging Stations In Supermarkets
2
Retail

French Inflation Slows Unexpectedly In December
3
Retail

Dutch Retailer Jumbo Sees Annual Turnover Top €10bn For First Time
4
Retail

UK Fresh Food Prices Surge 15% In Year To December: BRC
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com