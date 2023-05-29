Aldi Luxembourg Turns To WhatsApp For Distributing Weekly Brochures

Aldi Luxembourg is distributing its weekly brochure via WhatsApp as it seeks to expand its digital accessibility and cut paper use.

Every Monday, the retailer sends a link via private message on WhatsApp to customers who have opted for an e-mail leaflet.

The link takes consumers directly to the digital version of the leaflet.

The discounter claims to be the first retailer in Luxembourg to use the messaging network for this purpose.

"With WhatsApp, we want to address our customers in a single click and in a way that doesn't restrict them," explained Benoit Denis, director of marketing and communication at Aldi Luxembourg. "This way, they can consult us easily and at any time of the day."

Digital Leaflet

Customers will also find the QR code leading for the in-store digital leaflet on their shopping trolley, on the back of the till receipt, and on some products such as the reusable Aldi bread bag.

The initiative is in response to government measures affecting the distribution of paper leaflets in the country.

In 2022, Aldi implemented a QR code on the side of its milk cartons leading to the digital folder.

In Spain, Aldi has opened ten new stores since the start of the year, with two new openings in May, in Madrid and the Balearic Islands.

In the period from January to April, the discounter opened new outlets in Alzira (Valencia), Andalusia, Catalonia, Madrid, Valencia, Galicia, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands.

