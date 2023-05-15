Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Luxembourg

Retail sales in Luxembourg were 6.8% higher in February 2023 than compared to the same month the previous year, up from a 5.2% year-on-year increase in January, according to Eurostat data.

According to Luxembourg's official statistics body, the annual inflation rate in March stood at 3.6% compared to 4.3% a month earlier.

The consumer price index was 0.3 percentage points higher, however, driven by an increase in food prices, it added.

Here's an overview of the top five supermarket retail chains in Luxembourg, according to their most recently-available full-year turnover. All data is supplied by Retail-Index (www.retail-index.com).

1. Cactus

Turnover: €750 million

Cactus is the leading retail chain in Luxembourg, with a turnover of €750 million.

ADVERTISEMENT

It has 62 outlets across the country, which include Cactus Hobby, Cactus Hypermarket, Cactus Marché, Cactus Supermarché, Les épiceries Cactus Shoppi, and shopping centres.

2. Auchan

Turnover: €171 million

French retailer Auchan has 18 outlets across the country, including Auchan Hypermarket, Auchan Supermarché, AuchanDrive and My Auchan stores. It has had a presence in the market since 1996.

3. Delhaize

Turnover: €175 million

Part of Ahold Delhaize, Delhaize's network in Luxembourg incorporates 58 outlets across the country, including Delhaize, Delhaize Supermarkt, Proxy Delhaize, and Shop&Go stores. Delhaize reported a turnover of €175 million in Luxembourg in 2020.

4. Aldi

Turnover: €90 million (estimated)

Aldi has 15 outlets across Luxembourg, and reported an estimated turnover of €90 million in 2020. The discounter has had a presence in the market since 1990.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Colruyt

Turnover: €42 million (estimated)

Belgian supermarket chain Colruyt operates five outlets across its neighbouring country, and reported an estimated turnover of €42 million in the country as of 2020.

About Retail-Index

Retail-Index is a specialist supplier of management information on consumer retail markets, provided by Veraart Research Group in the Netherlands. Its mission is to supply managers with up-to-date key information on retail markets in Europe and support them in their international expansion.

The company dates back to 1964, when it started as a market research and marketing consulting company for consumer products and services. In 1989, it started publishing written reports on various retail sectors in Europe. As of 2005, it publishes its information on retailers through the online database and curated datasheet exports available on www.retail-index.com. A team of researchers manages the data to reflect upon current developments in the markets, collected from an extensive number of sources.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Top 5 Supermarket Retail Chains In Estonia

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Germany

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Hungary

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Poland

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Top 10 Supermarket Retail Chains In Romania

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.