Aldi Set To Open 300th Store In Poland

Aldi opens its 300th outlet in Poland this week, with the unveiling of a new store at Krapkowicka Street in Opole on 6 December, according to media reports.

The store, which is the tenth Aldi outlet to open in the Opole Voivodeship, is a landmark for Aldi Poland, part of Aldi Nord, which has had a presence in the country for 15 years.

'Extremely Important Event'

Commenting on the new outlet, Marek Ostrówka, Aldi sales manager in Poland, said, "Each opening of a new store is an extremely important event for us, confirming that the direction of development we have chosen brings results in practice.

"From this perspective, the opening of our 300th store is a kind of culmination of our current operations in Poland. It is worth emphasising that the reason for celebration is actually double for us because this year Aldi celebrates the 15th anniversary of its presence in Poland."

The new store covers a sales area of approximately 1,000 square metres, and has been developed in line with Aldi's new commitment to freshness, the retailer said. It is open from Monday to Saturday from 6am to 10pm, as well as on commercial Sundays from 9am to 8pm.

The discounter added that it has hired employees from the local area to work in the store.

Christmas Bonuses

Elsewhere, Aldi Poland has said that it plans to spend more than PLN 2.67 million on Christmas shopping vouchers and prepaid top-ups for its personnel, as a token of gratitude for their assistance during 2023.

Anna Goleniowska, human resources area director at Aldi Poland, said that the move underlines the company's commitment to fostering an engaging work environment conducive to long-term professional development, "We constantly build an engaging work environment in which everyone can develop their professional career in the long term. As a responsible employer, we offer stable employment, market remuneration, and a package of additional benefits. We know that strong and stable teams are the basis for the success of every company, especially in our industry."