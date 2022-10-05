Subscribe Login
Retail

Applegreen And Marks & Spencer Announce Partnership

Forecourt retailer Applegreen and Marks & Spencer have agreed an exclusive partnership to bring M&S Food concessions to a number of locations across Ireland.

A new M&S Food 'shop-in-shop' will initially be available in five Applegreen locations and will feature a selection of M&S Food products, including fresh fruit, sandwiches and salads, dinners, and a selection of other M&S products, alongside Applegreen’s existing product range.

Food Collaboration

The first Applegreen location to feature M&S Food will be Mountgorry, Swords, Dublin, from this November, followed by Booterstown, Dublin shortly afterward.

Three further sites will welcome M&S products in the first quarter of next year, with Celbridge in Kildare, Kinsealy in Dublin, and the M11 services area at Cullenmore, Co Wicklow to join the list.

Applegreen currently has almost 200 locations in the Irish market.

This new partnership will complement the forecourt operator's offering and will also bring M&S Food to a broader Irish customer base.

Commenting on the partnership, Applegreen Ireland managing director Fiona Matthews said, “We are absolutely delighted to be partnering with M&S, a strong and trusted brand for high quality food. As a proud Irish business, we believe this partnership will complement our market-leading offer of choice, quality, value, and a great experience to our customers on the road.

"We are constantly improving to give our customers more choice and a better customer experience, and this agreement with M&S is part of that evolution.”

Expansion Plans

This partnership with M&S is the latest step in Applegreen’s attempts to improve its offering for customers.

It follows recent innovations such as the launch of Braeburn coffee, which is now available in over 40 Applegreen locations and is continuing to be introduced across the country.

Irish-owned Applegreen opened its first service station in Ballyfermot in 1992, and now operates close to 200 locations in the country.

The group also has a significant business overseas, with operations in Britain and the United States totalling 620 locations.

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com