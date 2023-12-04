Applegreen To Expand Partnership With M&S Food

Forecourt retailer Applegreen and Marks & Spencer have entered into a ten-year agreement that will see the addition of up to 60 new M&S Food concessions at Applegreen outlets.

As part of the new agreement, Applegreen plans to open 15 new M&S Food outlets by the end of 2024, taking the overall number to 20.

The first of the new stores will be in counties Louth, Meath and Limerick, with other locations to be announced throughout the year.

In October of 2022, Applegreen and M&S entered into an exclusive partnership to open M&S Food concessions at Applegreen outlets.

The partners have since opened five M&S Food shop-in-shop outlets – in Mountgorry, Booterstown and Kinsealy, in Dublin; in Celbridge, Kildare; and in the M11 service area at Cullenmore, Wicklow.

‘Positive Customer Reaction’

Applegreen Ireland managing director Fiona Matthews said, “We have been delighted by the positive customer reaction to our partnership with M&S Food, which offers our customers greater choice and a wider product range.

“Based on the success of the partnership to date, and our ambition for further growth, we plan to roll out more than one M&S Food at Applegreen concept each month next year.”

The M&S Food at Applegreen stores offer fresh fruit, salads, Irish sandwiches, lunch on the go, dinner options, and a selection of other items, such as Percy Pig sweets, M&S cookies, and Colin the Caterpillar cakes.

All new concessions will also offer a click-and-collect service for M&S clothing and select home product ranges, the forecourt retailer noted.

M&S country director for Ireland and Northern Ireland Eddie Murphy said, “One of the primary objectives of our partnership with Applegreen is to expand the footprint of M&S Food in Ireland. We’re excited to announce the rapid expansion of this partnership following a successful pilot.

“The expansion reflects the successful partnership between M&S and Applegreen. We are delighted to incorporate the new locations into our wider network and to continue to work closely with Applegreen.”