Arneg Celebrates 60 Years Of Growth And Innovation

As Arneg celebrates its 60th anniversary this year, we look back at the inspiring journey of the Italian refrigeration company.

Founded in 1963 by Roberto Marzaro and Luigi Finco, Arneg derives its name from the Italian words arredamento (furnishing) and negozi (food stores).

Arneg began with a rented space and soon moved to a plot of land with a new warehouse. In due course, the workshop gradually started to resemble a real factory.

Compared to others, the resources were fewer, but with courage, confidence, and the will to create, the company moved forward.

Era Of Organised Distribution

For years, Arneg’s refrigerated displays were used in small shops.

As the distribution sector developed, the production of small cabinets with built-in compressors was no longer enough. It became necessary to devise large units with remote compressors for medium and large spaces.

Unlike its competitors, Arneg entered the large-scale retail trade with its distinctive element: customisation. First, it focused on the international market, then the Italian one.

The orders received by sales agents travelling around Europe were brought back to Italy, where they were processed and fulfilled.

In order to achieve steady growth, Marzaro and Finco decided to open Arneg’s first production plant in Portugal in the 1970s.

This marked inclination towards internationalisation led Arneg to market-leading numbers, with branches in Europe, America, Asia, Africa and Oceania.

Customer Service

Arneg has built lasting and mutually satisfying partnerships with its customers through relationships based on mutual trust.

The company is guided by three core values – craftsmanship, sharing and innovation – that it considers non-negotiable. These were valid 60 years ago and are still valid today, the company noted.

Craftsmanship

It stands for quality, attention to detail, and caring relationships. Know-how is handed down from generation to generation, carried on by professionals dedicated to listening to the customer.

Sharing

A global perspective stems from capitalising on the synergies between the group’s various companies and a wealth of knowledge and ideas, shared through its extensive production and distribution network across every continent.

Moreover, teamwork at Arneg means sharing experiences, talents and identities, as well as similarities and differences, with a view to growing together.

Innovation

The company believes in the power of research and continuous progress.

The company listens to its customers’ needs and shares new perspectives from its international markets to align itself with the latest market trends.

Research And Development Department

Another highlight of the company is its Research and Development Department, where ideas are born and translated into solutions for the market.

It is where the company fosters relationships with universities and international research centres.

In close collaboration with customers, products are invented here, backed by the guarantee and reliability of a solid company.

Since the end of last year, Arneg boasts a new Technology Hub – a state-of-the-art research centre, in terms of equipment and energy sustainability, designed by a team of architects from the Politecnico di Milano.

The new complex consists of two buildings: a historic, early-1900s palazzo (a fine-arts heritage site), devoted to offices and to the metrology laboratory; and a state-of-the-art facility with 35% increased testing capacity that houses seven test rooms and 11 data acquisition stations.

For more information, visit www.arneg.com.

This article was written in partnership with Arneg.