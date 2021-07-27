Asda Expands Range Of Products Available At 'Refill Zone'

Published on Jul 27 2021 7:38 AM in Retail tagged: Sustainability / Asda / Refillable Products / Refill Stations

Retailer Asda has added more than 50 new SKUs to the 'Refill Zone' at its flagship sustainability store in Middleton, Leeds.

The retailer has partnered with some of the UK’s most popular consumer brands, including Coca-Cola, Yorkshire Tea, Napolina, Tilda, Mars, and Kellogg’s, to bring new product lines to store in refillable format.

Refill Zone

New products available at the refill zone include pre-filled 1-litre glass bottles of Coca-Cola (both in original and zero sugar variants), which can be returned to the store when empty and deposited into a reverse vending machine.

Customers get 20p off their shopping for each deposit, with Coca-Cola cleaning and reusing each bottle.

The Refill Zone also offers an increased range of cereals, including Kellogg’s Special K, Bran Flakes and Crunchie Nut Corn Flakes, Nestle’s Shredded Wheat Bitesize, as well as Asda Own Brand Cornflakes and Rice Snaps. Also with breakfast in mind, customers can purchase a range of Yorkshire Tea products such as Original, Decaf and Gold tea bags as well as loose tea.

Pasta and rice products on offer include Napolina rigatoni, fusilli, penne pasta, and Tilda basmati and jasmine rice, while pet owners can take advantage of Mars pet food products such as Whiskas, Chappie and Pedigree, as well as Dreamies cat treats.

Elsewhere, a 'home baking' section features Silver Spoon sugar and own-brand home baking and snacking including a selection of treats, seeds, and nuts.

Asda Sustainability Store

Since its launch in October of last year, the refill zone has proved to be popular with customers, with several products outstripping packaged sales, Asda said.

Customers now have a choice of 76 different SKUs in refillable formats at the store, as a result of the new additions.

Susan Thomas, director of commercial sustainability at Asda, said, "We have always said that working in partnership with other likeminded businesses will be vital if we are to persuade people to shop more sustainably. We are very pleased to secure the backing of some of the UK’s most recognisable consumer brands which means we can offer customers even more of their favourite products in refillable format."

Asda recently announced that it was rolling out its refill proposition to four more stores by the end of the year – Rugby, Milton Keynes, York, and its first refill offer in Scotland at the Glasgow Toryglen store.

The refill proposition is part of the supermarket’s commitment to remove three billion pieces of plastic from own-brand products by 2025 and introduce over 40 refillable products by 2025.

The retailer also recently announced plans to switch to a 100% electric car fleet across its operations.

