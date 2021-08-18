ESM Magazine

Asda Offers Vouchers To Boost Vaccine Uptake Among Young People

Published on Aug 18 2021 6:58 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Asda / COVID-19 / Vaccination

UK retailer Asda is rewarding people in the age group of 18-30 years with a £10 voucher on clothing at George for taking the COVID-19 vaccine at one of their three vaccination centres.

The supermarket was one of the firsts in the UK to open a vaccine centre in January, and has since administered over 90,000 vaccines at clinics in three of its stores in Cape Hill in Birmingham, Watford, and Old Kent Road, London.

The retailer added that the vouchers will be available at the vaccination sites from the week commencing 23 August and will be valid until 31 October 2021.

Zoe Matthews, vice-president of George, said, "In keeping with our commitment to doing all we can to support the vaccination programme against COVID-19, we're delighted to be offering £10 off any George purchase over £20 to young people who visit one of our three vaccine centres for their COVID-19 jab.

"It's our way of saying thank you to them for doing their bit to keep our communities safe – and means they can look great as well as feel great about doing the right thing."

A Wider Initiative

The reward forms part of a wider initiative to encourage young people to get the vaccine – with businesses including Deliveroo, Lastminute.com and National Express all offering rewards, Asda added.

Health and social care secretary Sajid Javid stated, "It is fantastic to see more companies backing the phenomenal vaccine rollout and joining the public as they do everything they can to continue protecting their loved ones, themselves, their community, and this country.

"This truly is a national effort and we would not be where we are today – with over 47 million people vaccinated – without the support of the NHS, volunteers, businesses and the people of the UK themselves as we continue to build the wall of defence through every jab given.

Vaccine Programme

People can book a vaccine appointment through the national booking system either online or by calling 119.

They can opt for a vaccination centre, walk-in centre, or one of the pop-up vaccinations centres at shopping centres, workplaces and high streets.

Vaccines minister, Nadhim Zahawi, added," Over 70% of young people aged 18 to 29 have now had their first jab – another superb milestone in our historic vaccination programme.

"A big thank you to all the companies who are helping us to protect the country – I urge everyone to get the jab and get shopping with these excellent discounts."

