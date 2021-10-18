Asda Opens Premium Convenience Store With EG Group

Published on Oct 18 2021 10:55 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Asda / EG Group / Asda on the Move

UK retailer Asda has opened its first premium 'Extra Special' convenience store that offers motorists access to the supermarket's product range in a convenient roadside location.

The store, located on EG Group's Oxford Road forecourt in Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire, offers 2,500 products, including a wide assortment of Asda's premium range products.

Derek Lawlor, chief merchandising officer at Asda, commented, "We know that customers want great quality that is easily accessible and great value – so we're delighted to be able to launch our first-ever 'Extra Special' Asda On the Move store in Beaconsfield.

"The launch marks a milestone in the evolution of Asda On the Move and our convenience offer, as well as an increased focus on showcasing our Extra Special range, which continues to be a popular choice with customers, with like for like sales in this category up by more than 20% in Q2 compared to the same period in 2019."

In September, the retailer announced plans to launch 28 new 'Asda on the Move' (AOTM) convenience stores on EG Group forecourts this year, following the success of a trial project launched in October 2020.

Premium Product Assortment

The product offering includes fresh and chilled 'Extra Special' items, as well as ready meals and beers, wines and spirits.

The Buckinghamshire outlet will also stock a selection of dishes created by celebrity chef, Gino D'Acampo, including his 'Mamma's' lasagne and classic Italian recipes such as aubergine parmigiana.

The store features a different look and feel compared to a traditional grocery convenience format.

Lawlor added, "Customers visiting the store will find everything you would expect to be able to pick up in a forecourt grocery location, along with a wide range of premium 'Extra Special' options across chilled meals, fresh ingredients and a specially selected range of beverages."

A second AOTM store will launch in Hartlebury before the end of the year, with five further locations set to receive an extended range of products from the Extra Special brand.