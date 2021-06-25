ESM Magazine

Asda Reduces GHG Emissions By 16% In 2020

Published on Jun 25 2021 9:29 AM in Retail tagged: UK / Asda / emissions / Greenhouse Gases

UK retailer Asda reduced greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 16% in 2020, according to data published by the company.

The report revealed that Asda generated 555,271 tCO2e (Scope 1 and 2 emissions) during 2020 across its entire UK operations, including all offices, depots, distribution centres, and stores, achieving a year-on-year reduction of 109,199 tCO2e.

The figures are part of the ‘Streamlined Energy and Carbon Reporting’ requirements published in Asda Group Limited’s annual report and accounts for the year ended 31 December 2020, the company said.

The supermarket continues to invest in low carbon technologies across its stores and depots as part of its long-term strategy to reduce Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2025, relative to a 2015 baseline, and eventually become a net-zero carbon business by 2040.

Asda has invested in moving its entire HGV delivery fleet from diesel to gas by 2024. It has already rolled out 300 gas-powered trucks and has another 200 on delivery next year.

The move followed a successful pilot showing vehicles powered by biomethane reduced CO2 emissions by more than 80%.

'Direct Carbon Emissions'

Director of commercial sustainability at Asda, Susan Thomas, said, “We remain focussed on halving our direct carbon emissions by 2025 and will continue to embrace new technology and focus on efficiency across our fleet, stores and depots, as well as using renewable sources whenever possible to hit this target.

“In line with the wider commitments we set out in our first ESG report published recently, we will continue to be transparent about our progress against these targets.”

Asda aims to reduce refrigerant gases, which account for 20% of Scope 1 emissions, by introducing new low-carbon refrigeration technology next year.

The initiative will reduce direct emissions by more than 90% when rolled out across all stores, the retailer said.

Asda has also installed LED lighting in all stores and is in the process of rolling this out across its distribution centres for a reduction in Scope 2 emissions.

The supermarket also plans to purchase or source 50% of its total electricity needs from renewable sources by 2025.

In April, the retailer introduced new packaging across its entire chicken range in a bid to remove 450 tonnes of plastic from its operations annually.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Dayeeta Das. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

