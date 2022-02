February 02, 2022 8:47 AM

Auchan would have a lot more to gain from a potential tie-up with Carrefour, Barclays has suggested, benefiting from the latter's more advanced digital strategy, more diversified portfolio, and better price positioning.

At the start of January, reports suggested that Auchan is looking to garner financial investors to launch a bid for Carrefour at €23.50 per share, a few months on from previous failed merger talks.

This would likely be a 100% cash offer, according to a report in Les Echos.