52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Belgium To Become First EU Country To Ban Disposable Vape Sales

By Reuters
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Belgium To Become First EU Country To Ban Disposable Vape Sales

Belgium will in January become the first European Union country to ban sales of disposable vapes because of concerns about their use among children and the environmental damage they can cause.

The move is part of an anti-tobacco drive in the western European country, where government data shows most young smokers start the habit with electronic cigarettes (vapes), rather than regular tobacco cigarettes.

"Disposable e-cigarettes are designed to attract young people, to appeal to new users who maybe never smoked," Belgian health minister Frank Vandenbroucke told Reuters.

"E-cigarettes are partly attracting a new generation of smokers," he said.

Supporters say vapes can help people to give up smoking regular cigarettes, but health authorities are concerned that their colourful designs and fruity flavours attract children.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is illegal in Belgium to sell vapes to anyone under the age of 18.

Disposable Vapes

Belgian teenager Luque de Smet, 17, told Reuters he favoured disposable vapes over refillable ones.

"You can experience more flavours that way. They also come in different colours. The ones you have to refill are always so boring, in grey or black. And those colours attract us, all those special flavours," he said.

In a 2022, World Health Organisation survey of 20,000 Belgian 11 to 18 year olds, 12% said they had used a vape in the last 30 days – more than double the amount in 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

Germany and France are working on laws to ban single-use vapes. Britain, no longer an EU member, will ban their sale in June.

Belgium hopes its ban will also reduce the environmental impact of discarded single-use vapes that contain plastics, chemicals and a non-rechargeable battery.

Steven Pomeranc, who owns an e-cigarette shop in Brussels, said he supported the ban and that most customers did not recycle their batteries.

"I think it's a good thing for customers to use reusable models," he said.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

From DoorDash To Zomato: The Largest Food Delivery Companies By Market Cap
From DoorDash To Zomato: The Largest Food Delivery Companies By Market Cap
2
Retail

Poland’s Biedronka Delays Slovakian Launch
Poland&rsquo;s Biedronka Delays Slovakian Launch
3
Retail

High Food Prices Dampen Festive Spirits In Russia
High Food Prices Dampen Festive Spirits In Russia
4
Retail

How German Supermarkets Are Leading The Way On Sustainability 
How German Supermarkets Are Leading The Way On Sustainability&nbsp;
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com