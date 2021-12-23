Biedronka Announces Pay Increases For Employees

Polish retailer Biedronka has announced an increase in the monthly salaries of employees working in its stores and distribution centres, effective 1 January.

Monthly salaries will rise by 8% on average, depending on an employee's experience, individual role and position within the company, the retailer said.

The move will see more than 60,000 employees get a pay increase, with the Jerónimo Martins-owned chain investing an additional PLN 142 million (€30.7 million).

'Commitment And Courage'

"I would like to express my deep appreciation and gratitude for the willingness of our employees to respond to changes [...], as well as for the commitment and courage they all show," commented Luis Araujo, Biedronka chief executive.

"I am proud that the Biedronka team consists of such committed and professional people who are always ready to take on challenges."

Salary Increases

The salary increases will see the minimum wage for cashiers increase from PLN 3,460 to PLN 3,800, while the salaries of those that have been with the company for three years will start at PLN 4,050, while store managers will start on PLN 5,100.

Across the group's distribution centres, entry level warehouse employees will see their minimum wage increase from PLN 3,800 to PLN 4,100, while administrative roles will start at PLN 4,950.

Employees will be also able to avail of discretionary bonuses for meeting internal targets.

"This is another salary increase for our employees," said Jarosław Sobczyk, HR director and member of the management board of the Biedronka network. "Despite the difficult time of the pandemic, we have also carried out increases in previous years."

Biedronka recently announced the opening of six additional stores before Christmas.

