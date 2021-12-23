Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Biedronka Announces Pay Increases For Employees

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Polish retailer Biedronka has announced an increase in the monthly salaries of employees working in its stores and distribution centres, effective 1 January.

Monthly salaries will rise by 8% on average, depending on an employee's experience, individual role and position within the company, the retailer said.

The move will see more than 60,000 employees get a pay increase, with the Jerónimo Martins-owned chain investing an additional PLN 142 million (€30.7 million).

'Commitment And Courage'

"I would like to express my deep appreciation and gratitude for the willingness of our employees to respond to changes [...], as well as for the commitment and courage they all show," commented Luis Araujo, Biedronka chief executive.

"I am proud that the Biedronka team consists of such committed and professional people who are always ready to take on challenges."

Read More: Biedronka Parent Jerónimo Martins Sees 48% Profit Growth In Nine Months

Salary Increases

The salary increases will see the minimum wage for cashiers increase from PLN 3,460 to PLN 3,800, while the salaries of those that have been with the company for three years will start at PLN 4,050, while store managers will start on PLN 5,100.

Across the group's distribution centres, entry level warehouse employees will see their minimum wage increase from PLN 3,800 to PLN 4,100, while administrative roles will start at PLN 4,950.

Employees will be also able to avail of discretionary bonuses for meeting internal targets.

"This is another salary increase for our employees," said Jarosław Sobczyk, HR director and member of the management board of the Biedronka network. "Despite the difficult time of the pandemic, we have also carried out increases in previous years."

Biedronka recently announced the opening of six additional stores before Christmas.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Carrefour Introduces Delivery From BIO Stores In Poland
2
Retail

Taking Centre Stage – Examining Europe's Top 10 Discounters
3
Private Label

Migros Launches New V-Love Brand
4
A-Brands

FrieslandCampina Set To Sell Friso Infant Nutrition Brand: Sources
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2021. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com