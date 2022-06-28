Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

British Shoppers Seek Cheaper Grocery Options As Inflation Bites: NielsenIQ

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

British shoppers are shifting to cheaper food alternatives in their supermarket shopping as they try to navigate a worsening cost of living crisis, industry data from NielsenIQ has shown.

NielsenIQ said that over the four weeks to June 18 sales of frozen poultry rose 12% year-on-year, sales of rice and grains increased 11%, canned beans and pasta were up 10%, gravy/stock up 9%, canned meat up 9% and dry pasta up 31%.

In contrast, sales of beers, wines and spirits, still affected by the slow reopening of the hospitality industry a year ago, fell 9.7%, while general merchandise sales fell 6.1% as shoppers trimmed discretionary spending.

Tackling The Cost Of Living

"Shoppers are starting to make different choices in how to compensate for their rising cost of living. For some households, the way to save money is to buy cheaper products," Mike Watkins, NielsenIQ's UK head of retailer and business insight said.

He noted that for the 15% of households who now consider themselves to be "strugglers", almost a quarter of this cohort will stop buying certain products altogether and 28% will shop more at German-owned discounters Aldi and Lidl.

Read More: Britain's Asda Says Shoppers Buy Less, Seek Cheaper Items

Total UK Grocery Sales

The researcher said total grocery sales at UK supermarkets rose 1.5% on a value basis over the four week period year-on-year, boosted by the queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations and a spell of hot sunny weather. However, sales fell 5.5% on a volume basis.

Over the four weeks store visits grew 7%, an extra 31 million trips, the market researcher said.

In contrast online sales fell 12% compared with last year, with almost half a million fewer online shoppers than in June 2021.

This meant the online share of grocery sales reduced to 11.3% from 11.7% in May and 13.1% a year ago.

Market leader Tesco was the only one of Britain's traditional big four supermarket groups to grow sales on a value basis over the 12 weeks to June 18. It was up 0.4% year-on-year.

Aldi and Lidl were the fastest growing food retailers, with their combined market share hitting 19.1%.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Walgreens Abandons Plan To Sell Boots Business
2
Retail

Eurocash Subsidiary Euro Sklep Celebrates 25th Anniversary
3
Retail

UK Shoppers Crack Down On Waste Amid Cost Of Living Crisis: Sainsbury's
4
Retail

EU Plan To End Single Market Obstacles Disappoints Industry
5
Retail

German Consumer Sentiment Plunges To New Record Low: GfK
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com