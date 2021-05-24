Caprabo Sees 6.6% Growth In Turnover In FY 2020

Published on May 24 2021 12:29 PM in Retail tagged: Spain / Grocery / Caprabo / Annual Report

Spanish retailer Caprabo has reported a 6.6% year-on-year growth in turnover to €842 million in its financial year ended 31 January 2021.

The retailer opened a dozen new stores in eight towns in Catalonia, its strategic market, in this period.

It invested approximately €15 million in new stores and a transformation plan for supermarkets and €20 million in constructing a new logistics complex for fresh produce, online sales, and the new company headquarters, the company added.

Caprabo operates about 300 supermarkets and employs more than 6,000 people.

Highlights

During 2020, the retailer witnessed progress in its strategic plans aimed at gaining efficiency, competitiveness and market share.

The company's transformation plan aims to cater to new consumer needs by adapting its stores to a new model. The retailer completed the renovation of 60% of its stores in 2020.

It also upgraded its logistics network with a new fresh produce platform and the new Capraboacasa distribution centre.

Caprabo opened an online supermarket and expanded into new territories in Catalonia through franchises and its own network.

The logistics facility, spread across ​​24,600 square metres, is located in the ZAL Port in El Prat de Llobregat, Barcelona. It commenced operations in July of last year amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The logistics complex caters to all fresh produce requirements of Caprabo supermarkets, houses the 4,000 square-metre distribution centre of Capraboacasa's online supermarket, as well as the company's headquarters.

Capraboacasa's distribution centre is equipped to increase the online assortment by 33%, offering up to 13,000 SKUs, and to fulfil 40% more orders.

Proximity Programme

In 2020, the retailer also promoted its Proximity Programme by Regions to support small producers and agricultural cooperatives.

Last year, the retailer saw sales of proximity products from small farmers and agricultural cooperatives increase 25% year-on-year to €36 million.