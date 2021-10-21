Caprabo Sources 10% Of Local Products From Agricultural Cooperatives

Published on Oct 21 2021 12:25 PM in Retail tagged: Spain / Caprabo / proximity products / Agricultural Cooperatives of Catalonia

Caprabo has announced that 10% of the local products sold by the company come from agricultural cooperatives in Catalonia.

Currently, 34 agricultural cooperatives work with the retailer and up to 300 of their products can be found in Caprabo outlets.

Furthermore, Caprabo and the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of Catalonia (FCAC) have reinforced their commitment to collaboration to consolidate a line of work that has yielded positive results.

Proximity At Caprabo

Overall, the sales of local products in Caprabo amounted to over €36 million last year, which represents an increase of 25% compared to the previous year.

Fruit and vegetables with a share of 21%, dairy (18%), rice (11%), oils (7%), DO wines (6.5%), cheese (4%), and nuts (3%) are the products from agricultural cooperatives with the greatest presence on the retailer's shelves.

The cooperatives from the Gironés, Montsià, and El Maresme regions account for the highest volume of products in the Caprabo stores.

'Commitment To The Future'

The president of the Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives of Catalonia , Ramón Sarroca, acknowledges that the collaboration with Caprabo is a "commitment to the future".

Advertisement

"It will help us alleviate the consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic. We think that the recovery of the agri-food world will come from the hand of these synergies between the productive world and the world of distribution. It is the shortest way to reach the end consumer with quality, sustainable and local products," he added.

The head of proximity in Caprabo, Fernando Tercero, explained, "This collaboration is a sum of two very important actors, such as the agri-food sector and distribution. This initiative supports the primary sector and makes known to our clients all the good things that we have in the Catalan regions.

"Caprabo's commitment to local production is overwhelming. Since we launched the Proximity Programme by Regions, we have been working to increase the presence of proximity products in our supermarkets. It is a quality product, which has a great acceptance among our customers."

"Throughout 2022, we hope to resume our Proximity Product Fairs in the Catalan regions and also the Gastronomic Days, two tools that support our strategic policy of support for small producers and agricultural cooperatives", Tercero added.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.