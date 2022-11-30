Carrefour And Mahou San Miguel Team Up On Reforesting Project

Retailer Carrefour and Spanish brewery Mahou San Miguel have partnered with the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) to reforest 8,000 trees in Pontevedra, in Galicia.

The reforestation is taking place in Monte Vecinal, in Mano Común de Laxoso (Pontevedra), which was affected by a fire in 2017.

Launching the initiative, Alexandre de Palmas, executive director of Carrefour Spain, Alberto Rojo and Gonzalo Anguita, president and CEO of FSC Spain, respectively, Peio Arbeloa, general manager of Mahou Spain’s business unit, and Odile Rodríguez de la Fuente, ambassador of the project, visited the area, along with a number of dignitaries.

A reforestation expert from Galicia, Asefor Enxeñería Forestal, supervised the plantation of native species rhododendron pines mainly, which is non-invasive to the area’s animals and plant life, and is more resistant to drought, Carrefour said.

Committed To Forests Protection

FSC Spain, Carrefour and Mahou have pledged to collaborate on measures to protect and recover Spanish forests, with the initiative ‘Comprometidos con nuestros bosques’ (committed to our forests), which was launched last June.

The project aims to strengthen a surface of 20 hectares in total, which are located in Castilla y León and the Canary Islands, as well as the project Galicia.

Carrefour, which recently announced the opening of its 1,000th Carrefour Express outlet in Spain, added that this initiative will also help to accelerate the development of local communities.

