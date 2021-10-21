ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store

Published on Oct 21 2021 9:58 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / Spain / Carrefour Spain / Carrefour Express / World News

Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store

Carrefour Spain has reached the milestone of 1,000 Express stores, helped by the opening of over 100 stores in the country this year.

The company has opened more than 100 Express stores in each of the last five years, with the highest number of openings in Spain in the past year.

Carrefour Express

Under the Express banner, the retailer operates supermarkets and neighborhood stores that operate under franchise, and even gas stations.

With an average surface area between 100 and 500 square metres, the stores offer around 5,000 items at the most competitive prices.

Around 90% of Carrefour Express establishments operate under the franchise model, with 85% as family self-employed businesses.

In addition, 40% are led by women and 25% are managed by young entrepreneurs.

Out of the total number of stores that opened this year, 22 have been at Cepsa service stations.

The objective of these stores is to offer users an option to shop without leaving the service station.

Carrefour Spain

Advertisement

Carrefour Spain employs more than 7,100 people under its proximity banner and has generated around 700 jobs at Carrefour Express in the past year.

In addition, the retailer strengthened its presence through the integration of the stores acquired from Supersol, which have been transformed into Carrefour Express stores, based mainly in Andalusia and Madrid.

Alexandre de Palmas, executive director of Carrefour Spain, said, "This expansion is an example of Carrefour's ability to accelerate growth and sustainably increase our market share.

"We are motivated by the vocation of closeness and customer service. We are going to continue working to offer a much wider network, and always closer to our customers."

Elsewhere, Carrefour Spain signed an agreement with 50 leading manufacturers in September to work on its food transition ambitions and continue advancing and consolidating its objective of leading the initiative in the country.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter

Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter
Carrefour France Plans To Integrate Sign Language In Stores

Carrefour France Plans To Integrate Sign Language In Stores
Auchan Explored Deal With Niel-Backed SPAC Before Failed Carrefour Bid: Sources

Auchan Explored Deal With Niel-Backed SPAC Before Failed Carrefour Bid: Sources
Carrefour Ends Interest In Tie-Up With Auchan: Reports

Carrefour Ends Interest In Tie-Up With Auchan: Reports
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Axfood Reports ‘Good Profitability’ In Third Quarter
Metro AG Achieves Sales 'Above Pre-Pandemic Level' In Fourth Quarter Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Metro AG Achieves Sales 'Above Pre-Pandemic Level' In Fourth Quarter
Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter Thu, 21 Oct 2021

Carrefour Sees Sales Slow In The Third Quarter
Turkey's Erdogan Faces Uphill Battle To Curb 'Exorbitant Prices' Wed, 20 Oct 2021

Turkey's Erdogan Faces Uphill Battle To Curb 'Exorbitant Prices'
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN