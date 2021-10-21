Carrefour Spain Opens 1,000th Express Store

Published on Oct 21 2021 9:58 AM in Retail tagged: Carrefour / Spain / Carrefour Spain / Carrefour Express / World News

Carrefour Spain has reached the milestone of 1,000 Express stores, helped by the opening of over 100 stores in the country this year.

The company has opened more than 100 Express stores in each of the last five years, with the highest number of openings in Spain in the past year.

Carrefour Express

Under the Express banner, the retailer operates supermarkets and neighborhood stores that operate under franchise, and even gas stations.

With an average surface area between 100 and 500 square metres, the stores offer around 5,000 items at the most competitive prices.

Around 90% of Carrefour Express establishments operate under the franchise model, with 85% as family self-employed businesses.

In addition, 40% are led by women and 25% are managed by young entrepreneurs.

Out of the total number of stores that opened this year, 22 have been at Cepsa service stations.

The objective of these stores is to offer users an option to shop without leaving the service station.

Carrefour Spain

Advertisement

Carrefour Spain employs more than 7,100 people under its proximity banner and has generated around 700 jobs at Carrefour Express in the past year.

In addition, the retailer strengthened its presence through the integration of the stores acquired from Supersol, which have been transformed into Carrefour Express stores, based mainly in Andalusia and Madrid.

Alexandre de Palmas, executive director of Carrefour Spain, said, "This expansion is an example of Carrefour's ability to accelerate growth and sustainably increase our market share.

"We are motivated by the vocation of closeness and customer service. We are going to continue working to offer a much wider network, and always closer to our customers."

Elsewhere, Carrefour Spain signed an agreement with 50 leading manufacturers in September to work on its food transition ambitions and continue advancing and consolidating its objective of leading the initiative in the country.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.