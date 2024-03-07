Carrefour Announces Action Plan To Promote Diversity Of Origin

Carrefour has pledged to initiate a policy of promoting diversity of origin across its workforce in France as it seeks to 'change the face' of the company by 2026.

The initiative is part of its strategic plan and was announced by CEO Alexandre Bompard along with the results of a study carried out among all Carrefour France employees.

The survey, involving nearly 20,000 respondents, was conducted to gain a better understanding of the diversity of origin of its teams, the retailer noted.

Findings Of The Study

Data showed that 14% of Carrefour employees were born abroad, which is higher than the French average of 12.8% according to INSEE.

Close to four-fifths (78%) of Carrefour employees consider that the opportunities for development and advancement within the group are equivalent, regardless of the employee's origin.

The study also unveiled that while 12% of all Carrefour employees are managers, only 9% of employees from diverse backgrounds of origin are managers, highlighting the importance of strengthening the diversity of origin in managerial positions in the organisation.

The retailer will also consider the situation of women from diverse backgrounds, who are faced with a double glass ceiling, linked to their gender and diversity of origin.

Action Plan

Carrefour has also announced an action plan to achieve its diversity goals.

The plan is based on four pillars, including training all employees in France in non-discrimination and the fight against unconscious bias.

The company will create a community of role models, who will share their experiences both internally and externally, to promote self-confidence among employees.

It also seeks to recruit more candidates from diverse backgrounds by going out to meet candidates at universities where the group has not previously had a presence.

It will also launch a first-of-its-kind partnership in the distribution sector with the association Les Déterminés to identify profiles from diverse backgrounds for in-store roles.

Moreover, the retailer will also focus on promoting more employees from diverse backgrounds, in particular, by launching a partnership with Le Club du 21ème Siècle to mentor female Carrefour employees.

'Obligation To Results'

Alexandre Bompard, chairman and chief executive of Carrefour Group, said, "This fight for diversity is, just like climate change, one of the main challenges for my generation of business leaders.

"I will personally ensure that beyond the measures presented in the plan, the entire management of Carrefour is mobilising on this major issue of transformation. We have more than an obligation of means. We have an obligation to results."

In addition, each member of Carrefour's executive committee will mentor an employee in 2024 to help them break through the glass ceiling.

The IPSOS survey of all Carrefour employees in France will be repeated in 2026 to measure the progress made, the retailer added.