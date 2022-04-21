Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Confident On Turnaround Plan After Strong First-Quarter Sales

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

France's Carrefour has said it is looking to 2022 with confidence, after its sales growth accelerated in the first quarter, driven mostly by Brazil, its second-largest market.

In an inflationary environment made worse by the Ukraine crisis, Carrefour has set out its goal to protect the purchasing power of customers and at the same time reinforce its economic model, its finance chief Matthieu Malige told analysts.

To do so, the French retailer said it would rely on its Carrefour branded products, promotional activities and loyalty programmes while also stepping up cost savings.

Europe's largest food retailer reiterated a target to generate free cash flow above €1 billion  in 2022 and with cost inflation accelerating, it said it now aimed for more than €900 million in cost savings this year.

Cash is key to the French food retailer's plans to step up its digital commerce expansion.

The firm also said that having achieved €400 million on the €750 million share buyback programme it announced in February, it would launch the second tranche in the coming days.

Read More: Carrefour Confident On Future After 2021 Profit Rise, Record Cash Flow

Quarterly Performance

Carrefour reported that its first quarter sales reached €20.2 billion, marking like-for-like growth of 3.4%, driven by solid growth in Brazil and Spain, while in the core French market sales were flat. This was an acceleration from 0.7% sales growth for the group in the fourth quarter 2021.

But sales at French hypermarkets, whose revival has been a priority for Carrefour boss Alexandre Bompard, fell 1.1% in the quarter compared with a 1.3% decline in the fourth quarter 2021.

"This highlights the weakness of the format given that lower pricing of the hyper format should benefit in the current inflationary environment," Bernstein analysts wrote in a note.

Turnaround Plan

Carrefour is in the last leg of a five-year plan begun in 2018 to cut costs and boost e-commerce investment to improve profit and sales, as it battles online rivals such as Amazon and discounters like Lidl and unlisted Leclerc.

Bompard, who was reappointed in May 2021 for another three years, is working on a new strategic plan and an asset review.

Carrefour shares have gained 27% so far this year, but still trade 7% below when Bompard took over in July 2017.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest retail news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

SHV Seeking Up To €591 Million For Brazilian Makro Stores
2
Retail

Discounter Pepco In Price Pledge As First-Half Sales Rise
3
Retail

Finland's Kesko Reports 6.1% Sales Gain In March
4
Retail

All Coop Denmark Stores To Switch To Eco-Friendly Energy Sources In A Year
Advertisement

Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
00.Logo/Light/Logotype
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2022. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com