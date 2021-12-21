Subscribe Login
Retail

Carrefour, Everli Extend Online Grocery Delivery Partnership

Carrefour has announced plans to extend its online grocery delivery partnership with Everli, following successful rollouts in Italy and Poland.

According to Carrefour, the partnership will 'deepen the relationship' between the two countries in which Everli already operates, and will also extend to cover future international market launches.

Everli, which recently rolled out services to Germany and Poland, launched its platform in France earlier this year, and is already active in Lyon, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Lille, Nantes, Grenoble, Strasbourg, Rennes and the suburbs of these cities.

Carrefour will join up with the group to offer customers the choice of up to 20,000 products, including a wide range of items from in-store fresh food counters.

'Complementary And Differentiating Services'

“This agreement with Everli demonstrates our agility in testing complementary and differentiating services for our customers," commented Elodie Perthuisot, executive director of e-commerce, data and digital transformation at Carrefour Group.

"This new general marketplace will provide a great experience to our customers for their weekly shopping. After Italy and Poland, France, our main country, was a logical next step in offering this service to our customers."

Expansion Across France

Everli plans to expand to more French cities next year. The partnership will also enable the business to avail of a number of Carrefour's insight and technology tools, which could provide increased personalisation of its services.

"As a favourite among French consumers, partnering with Carrefour means we can bring customers more of what they love as we expand across France, including larger baskets for families who want to do the full weekly shop,” commented Federico Sargenti, CEO, Everli.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

