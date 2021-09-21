Carrefour Introduces Delivery From BIO Stores In Poland

Published on Sep 21 2021 1:25 PM in Retail tagged: E-Commerce / Carrefour Bio / Grocery delivery / Carrefour Polska / Everli

Carrefour Polska is making it easier for customers across the country to access organic food products by offering delivery service from its network of Carrefour BIO stores.

The retailer has partnered with the shopping service Everli to provide home deliveries. Other Carrefour Poland stores are also available on the Everli website, the company added.

Carrefour BIO

This month, Carrefour BIO stores have been made available on the Everli website, a marketplace platform for online grocery shopping.

Carrefour BIO is an innovative concept that provides a wide selection of organic food. The first Carrefour BIO store opened in Poland in 2019 in Warsaw at ul. Marszałkowska 87.

The format offers more than 3,000 products, from organic bread, baked on site, to fruit and vegetables. In addition, Carrefour's own-brand bio products also offer the lowest price guarantee.

The range also offers natural cosmetics and bio-based detergents.

"We want healthy food from organic production and bio-care products to be easily available and affordable for consumers from all over Poland," said Michał Sacha, member of the management board, marketing, digital, IT, e-commerce, and financial services director at Carrefour Poland.

"We focus on the continuous development of new, convenient ways of shopping, with particular emphasis on e-commerce solutions. By expanding our relationship with Everli, we can make it even easier for customers to take advantage of the wide range of organic products that we offer in our network as part of our Food Transformation Strategy and Act for Food programme."

Everli

Thanks to the cooperation between Carrefour Polska and Everli, website users can already order purchases from selected Carrefour BIO stores, which a specially trained supplier - Szoper Everli - will deliver to their doorsteps.

The service also offers same-day deliveries.

The products available on the Everli website are priced the same as in Carrefour BIO stores. Online customers are required to pay an additional fee for the delivery service.

Anna Podkowińska-Tretyn, chief of international business at Everli, said, "We are doubly happy with Carrefour BIO joining the group of Everli's partners. One of our most important goals is to constantly expand the offer for customers in such a way that they can meet various needs related to everyday shopping through one platform.

"The unique profile of Carrefour BIO stores and the selected assortment perfectly match this diversity. On the other hand, good relations with our partners and their trust are equally important to us, thanks to which we can extend the existing cooperation - in this case with the entire Carrefour network."

Last year, Italian online supermarket platform Supermercato24 rebranded as Everli, following what the company said was a 'large rebranding and repositioning project'.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.