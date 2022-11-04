Carrefour France Offers Savings And Retirement Consultations For Employees

Carrefour Group has announced that it is offering personal consultations on savings and retirement to its employees in France.

The initiative will see around 85,000 Carrefour employees accessing a digital platform to book remote 30-minute personal consultations.

Employees will be able to book online meetings using the digital tools developed by Natixis Interépargne, the retailer's employee savings scheme partner.

Carrefour France has teamed up with fintech firm Filib’ to offer interactive and educational tools designed to guide employees on saving money.

Jérôme Nanty, executive director for human resources at Carrefour, said, "Carrefour has developed the best social model for mass merchandising. We constantly strive to improve the range of services with which we provide our employees and to do so using digital tools.

"In this regard, Filib’ is a good example of what we want to do to improve our employees' experience. The extremely high satisfaction rates that we have seen since launch prove that it really is having an impact."

Savings And Retirement Consultations

The service will ensure that all employees get concrete answers to their personal questions, based on their own particular circumstances, in a confidential manner.

Carrefour believes the move will give all employees the opportunity to make best use of the advantages offered by the company as part of the employee savings scheme for their own projects and retirement.

Nicolas Schimel, CEO of Filib’, stated, "Company savings schemes are an exceptional opportunity for employees. But many miss out on their advantages – because they do not know enough about the basics of savings and retirement, or they are not interested in financial issues.

"Filib’ was created to address this problem and to meet a major need for support. With Carrefour, one of the leading employers in France, we are demonstrating that it is possible to provide an effective, high-quality solution on a large scale."

