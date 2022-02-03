Carrefour Italia To Offer Insurance Through Yolo

Carrefour Italia is set to diversify the range of services it offers consumers with the introduction of digital insurance policies distributed by the Italian insuretech company Yolo.

The partnership comes as more retail chains look to extend their services to customers, with the insurance market offering strong potential in this regard.

Business Partnership

Yolo and Carrefour Italia have forged a business partnership to meet consumers' rapidly evolving demands by developing digital tools and channels for the distribution of insurance products.

Driven by their widespread coverage throughout the territory and closeness to customers, large retail chains are in a position to contribute significantly to providing consumers insurance, the retailer noted.

Furthermore, the use of artificial intelligence enables large retail chains to enhance customer data to create new, relevant customer experiences that also include insurance solutions.

Carrefour Italia Insurance Policies

As of today, Carrefour Italia consumers can subscribe to digital insurance policies distributed by Yolo to cover their car, house, sports, and travel by obtaining a free gift card, or prepaid card, which can be spent at member sales outlets or by making an online purchase at carrefour.it.

Flora Leoni, head of commercial and financial services, media and CRM at Carrefour Italia, said, “For Carrefour it’s important to continue the journey of innovation and digitisation which are the symbol of our mission for the coming years. The partnership with Yolo represents precisely the vision we have for the future of our consumers: a quality digital offer that is ever closer to the real needs of the population. We are sure that, thanks to partners like Yolo, this vision will soon become reality.”

Emanuel Sitzia, general manager of Yolo, commented, “We have worked so hard in the last few months to get this major collaboration up and running with a leading group like Carrefour, which puts digital products at the heart of its value creation model.

“Our collaboration is based on our common digital DNA, a vocation for innovation and the desire to focus increasingly on the customer and their requirements by providing a range of simple services and solutions in line with their needs.”

