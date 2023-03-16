52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Pauses Rollout Of Atacadão Store In Paris Region

By Branislav Pekic
Share this article

France’s Carrefour Group has halted its plan of opening the first store of Brazilian cash-and-carry brand Atacadão in Greater Paris, according to media reports.

This decision follows a petition by the mayor of Sevran (Seine-Saint-Denis), a town of 50,000 inhabitants 18 km from Paris, against the rebranding of the existing Carrefour hypermarket as Atacadão.

Mayor Stéphane Blanchet defined the choice as ‘disastrous’, claiming the ‘low-cost project degrades the commercial offer of Sevran and threatens the sustainable, ecological and solidarity-based city project for which we have worked hard for several years.’

The idea of taking the Brazilian brand to Europe was one of the 2023 goals presented by the group's global CEO, Alexandre Bompard.

Atacadão

Carrefour acquired the Atacadão banner in Brazil for US$ 1.1 billion in 2007 and the cash-and-carry format already accounts for 70% of the group's revenues in Brazil.

The reasoning was that this type of store, which sells food in larger quantities and at big discounts, would be ideal at a time when Europe is suffering from inflation and a substantial increase in the cost of living.

The plan was to offer up to 10,000 SKUs in the Atacadão stores, compared to up to 60,000 in hypermarkets, at very low prices.

Now, after Sevran's negative reaction, Carrefour has backed down on its original plans and has commenced the search for a location for the first Atacadão store in France.

"We are still studying different sites for the opening of the first Atacadão store in France, according to the schedule we have set ourselves. The conditions are not met for this to be done in Sevran, but we are moving forward on several other tracks, in conjunction with the municipalities concerned," a Carrefour spokesperson told the AFP news agency, according to a report in the publication, Capital.

Read More: Carrefour To Launch Atacadão Format In Europe

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest Retail news. Article by Branislav Pekic. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Circle K Owner Couche-Tard Sees Revenue Up In Third Quarter
2
Retail

Supermarkets Not To Blame For Inflation, Says Sonae CEO
3
Retail

US Retail Sales Fall Moderately
4
Retail

Mercadona Reports 11% Sales Growth In Full-Year 2022
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com