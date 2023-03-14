52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour Polska Expands E-Commerce Activities With Glovo

By Robert McHugh
Share this article

Carrefour Polska has announced that it has expanded further into the e-commerce market by rolling out the Glovo service in more hypermarkets and supermarkets in Poland.

In April 2020, Carrefour Polska established cooperation with food delivery site. The partners are presently focusing on the development of services within hyper and supermarkets, to allow application users to take advantage of a much wider range of products.

In 2022, the service operated in 38 chain stores in nine cities.

This year, Carrefour has already increased the range of deliveries carried out by Glovo to 34 stores in 24 cities, and by the end of the first quarter, the chain plans to offer it in a total of over 100 stores in 59 cities.

In addition to over 18,000 food products, customers will also find a novelty – an assortment from the non-food category, the company added.

'Wider Range Of Products'

"To meet the needs of our customers, we plan to soon introduce non-food products to our offer, such as electronics, home and garden or products for children," said Marek Garus, e-commerce operations and development director at Carrefour Polska.

"Thanks to this, our customers will have access to an even wider range of products in one place, without having to browse through the offer of many different stores."

Carrefour Polska is an omnichannel retail chain with over 900 stores in Poland in six formats - hypermarkets, supermarkets, wholesale and discount stores, local and specialist stores, and an online store.

In Poland, Carrefour also owns a network of 20 shopping centres and a network of 40 petrol stations.

Read More: Carrefour Polska To Pay Customers For Plastic Bottles, Aluminium Cans

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Sainsbury's To Take Full Ownership of Store Investment Vehicles
2
Retail

Groupe Casino Announces Sale Of Stake In Assaí
3
Retail

Shoppers More Concerned About Environment Than Health, Study Finds
4
Retail

Discounter Penny Planning To Expand Store Portfolio In Romania
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com