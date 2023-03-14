Carrefour Polska Expands E-Commerce Activities With Glovo

Carrefour Polska has announced that it has expanded further into the e-commerce market by rolling out the Glovo service in more hypermarkets and supermarkets in Poland.

In April 2020, Carrefour Polska established cooperation with food delivery site. The partners are presently focusing on the development of services within hyper and supermarkets, to allow application users to take advantage of a much wider range of products.

In 2022, the service operated in 38 chain stores in nine cities.

This year, Carrefour has already increased the range of deliveries carried out by Glovo to 34 stores in 24 cities, and by the end of the first quarter, the chain plans to offer it in a total of over 100 stores in 59 cities.

In addition to over 18,000 food products, customers will also find a novelty – an assortment from the non-food category, the company added.

'Wider Range Of Products'

"To meet the needs of our customers, we plan to soon introduce non-food products to our offer, such as electronics, home and garden or products for children," said Marek Garus, e-commerce operations and development director at Carrefour Polska.

"Thanks to this, our customers will have access to an even wider range of products in one place, without having to browse through the offer of many different stores."

Carrefour Polska is an omnichannel retail chain with over 900 stores in Poland in six formats - hypermarkets, supermarkets, wholesale and discount stores, local and specialist stores, and an online store.

In Poland, Carrefour also owns a network of 20 shopping centres and a network of 40 petrol stations.

