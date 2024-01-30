Carrefour Polska Partners With Foodsi To Tackle Food Waste

Carrefour Polska has announced it will join forces with the Polish start-up Foodsi to help fight food waste.

Foodsi is an application in which users can buy full-value products, with a short expiration date, provided, among others, by restaurants, shops or bakeries, the retailer added.

Going forward, packages with groceries, cleaning products, and cosmetics will also be available for purchase in the Carrefour network.

"Cooperation with Foodsi is of particular importance to us, because supporting Polish companies, including start-ups, is in the DNA of Carrefour Polska," said Piotr Lubiewa-Wieleżyński, Carrefour director of formats and commercial concepts development department.

"It is also another step to reduce the amount of food waste (and not only) in Carrefour."

ADVERTISEMENT

Short Expiration Date

Foodsi packages offering products with a short expiration date can already be purchased in Carrefour's stores in Poland.

Users can order packages, containing, among others, dairy products, canned food, loose products or delicatessen dishes, at a discount of over 66% compared to store prices.

"I am very glad that Carrefour joined Foodsi Gang and together we can save packages filled with super products," said Mateusz Kowalczyk, CEO of Foodsi.

"I am sure that with this cooperation we will do a lot of good for the planet, and customers will be able to save a little."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Foodsi application is available for download in the Google Play Store and App Store. The app suggests Carrefour stores that are offering packages based on the location entered by the user.

Last September, the FAO said accelerating the pace of action towards reducing food waste is a 'dire necessity to positively impact the pace of agrifood system transformation – with tangible benefits for people and planet'.