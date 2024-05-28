Carrefour Romania Launches Initiative To Fight Inflation

Carrefour Romania is introducing a nationwide price reduction programme to help customers cope with inflation and rising prices.

The programme titled Minus la Sută will see Carrefour Romania offering discounts of up to 20% on 1,200 everyday essentials across various categories, including groceries, personal hygiene items and household goods.

Both Carrefour's own brands and national/international brands are included in the campaign. These reduced prices will be valid for at least 3 months.

Long-Term Price Reductions

Minus la Sută goes beyond typical promotions by offering long-term price reductions. Carrefour may even extend the programme's validity based on customers' needs as it seeks to provide stability and predictability for shoppers' budgets.

Gilles Ballot, CEO of Carrefour Romania explained, "Minus la Suța represents a concrete response to the impact of recent economic fluctuations, with a general impact on the market.

"Thus, we are not talking about a traditional promotion, but a new component of our pricing platform designed to support the purchasing power of customers in a context of inflation, regardless of where they choose to buy from us: from hyper and market stores or online."

Convenient Shopping Experience

For a convenient shopping experience, the discounts are also available online through Carrefour's app, website, and partner platforms like Bringo, Glovo, and Tazz.

Minus la Sută joins Carrefour's existing initiatives like 'Top 100 HIT Products' and 'Weekend Voucher' to provide ongoing value to customers. Additionally, the Act for Good loyalty programme offers regular promotions.

With the recent acquisition of Romania Hypermarche, Carrefour boasts nearly 450 stores across 113 Romanian cities, consolidating its position among the top three players in the country's retail market.

Over 93% of the retailer's suppliers are Romanian, and the company is actively expanding its network of local and ultra-local producers for fresh products, with over 1,300 partnerships currently in place.