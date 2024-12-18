Carrefour The Best Performing Grocer In France In November

Carrefour reported a 2.3 percentage point gain in market share in the period from 4 November to 1 December, to be the best-performing grocer in France in November, new data from Kantar has revealed.

Carrefour held 21.1% of the market in the P12 period, the data showed.

Best Of The Rest

Other grocers to report a strong month included Les Mousquetaires Group, which reported a 0.8 percentage point gain to sit on 17.0% market share, boosted by store expansions across its Intermarché, Netto and convenience banners.

Coopérative U saw its share rise by 0.4 percentage points to 12.2%, boosted by an increase in the frequency of purchases, the data showed, while Auchan Retail was also up 0.4 percentage points, to 9.0% market share.

Lidl reported a 0.3 percentage point gain to hold 8.4% of the market, the seventh consecutive period in which the discounter has seen its market share rise.

Market leader E.Leclerc, which holds 24.7% of the market, reported a 0.1 percentage point gain, consolidating its strong position since last year, while Aldi also gained 0.1 percentage points, to hold 3.0% of the market, thanks to an increase in purchase frequency.

Household Spend

In the P12 period, expenditure by French households in the grocery channel increased by 0.3%, Kantar noted. The level of purchase frequency remained stable, however the size of the average basket continued to shrink.

The online channel continues to put in a solid performance, growing by 0.6 percentage points to account for 11.0% of the market.

Elsewhere, the discounters reported a 0.4 percentage point gain in market share, driven by an increase in traffic, while the proximity channel gained 0.3 percentage points, thanks to both an increase in purchase frequency and larger baskets.