52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
Retail

Carrefour The Best Performing Grocer In France In November

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Carrefour The Best Performing Grocer In France In November

Carrefour reported a 2.3 percentage point gain in market share in the period from 4 November to 1 December, to be the best-performing grocer in France in November, new data from Kantar has revealed.

Carrefour held 21.1% of the market in the P12 period, the data showed.

Best Of The Rest

Other grocers to report a strong month included Les Mousquetaires Group, which reported a 0.8 percentage point gain to sit on 17.0% market share, boosted by store expansions across its Intermarché, Netto and convenience banners.

Coopérative U saw its share rise by 0.4 percentage points to 12.2%, boosted by an increase in the frequency of purchases, the data showed, while Auchan Retail was also up 0.4 percentage points, to 9.0% market share.

Lidl reported a 0.3 percentage point gain to hold 8.4% of the market, the seventh consecutive period in which the discounter has seen its market share rise.

ADVERTISEMENT

Market leader E.Leclerc, which holds 24.7% of the market, reported a 0.1 percentage point gain, consolidating its strong position since last year, while Aldi also gained 0.1 percentage points, to hold 3.0% of the market, thanks to an increase in purchase frequency.

Household Spend

In the P12 period, expenditure by French households in the grocery channel increased by 0.3%, Kantar noted. The level of purchase frequency remained stable, however the size of the average basket continued to shrink.

The online channel continues to put in a solid performance, growing by 0.6 percentage points to account for 11.0% of the market.

Elsewhere, the discounters reported a 0.4 percentage point gain in market share, driven by an increase in traffic, while the proximity channel gained 0.3 percentage points, thanks to both an increase in purchase frequency and larger baskets.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
Retail

Lidl, Aldi Expand In Spain With Nearly 400 New Stores Over Five Years
Lidl, Aldi Expand In Spain With Nearly 400 New Stores Over Five Years
2
Retail

Iceland Foods To Distribute Products In The Nordic Region
Iceland Foods To Distribute Products In The Nordic Region
3
Retail

UK Discounters Tipped For Spend Boost
UK Discounters Tipped For Spend Boost
4
Retail

Colruyt Partly Halts Orders From JDE Peet's Over Price Dispute
Colruyt Partly Halts Orders From JDE Peet's Over Price Dispute
5
Retail

Coca-Cola Names Paula Costa As President Of Global Emerging Category
Coca-Cola Names Paula Costa As President Of Global Emerging Category
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
AppStore logo
ESM
Google play logo

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com