Retail

Carrefour Announces Expansion Into Israel

By Steve Wynne-Jones
Carrefour has announced plans to open 50 stores in Israel, as part of a franchise partnership signed in March 2022 in conjunction with Electra Consumer Products and its subsidiary Yenot Bitan.

In a statement, Carrefour said that it would offer the 'full diversity' of its formats, opening three hypermarkets, 10 supermarkets and 37 convenience stores, with nine stores located in Tel Aviv.

The French retailer also plans to roll out an e-commerce offering in the country.

The group is planning to open 100 stores by the end of 2024, it added.

Global Markets

Israel is the 43rd country that Carrefour has entered, with 34 markets operating the brand on a franchise basis.

It will import some 1,200 SKUs into Israel to serve its stores, including more than 400 Carrefour-branded food products, while it is also in the process of developing local production capabilities within the country, particularly for its Carrefour Baby range.

'International Development Strategy'

“Carrefour is proud to inaugurate 50 stores in Israel today and to pursue its international development strategy," said Alexandre Bompard, Chairman and CEO of the Carrefour Group.

"We are convinced that Carrefour Israel will provide a real response to the purchasing power issues of Israeli customers.”

The recently-announced Carrefour 2026 strategy sets out the retailer's ambition to build a presence in more International markets.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest retail news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

