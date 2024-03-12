Conad Adriatico Opens New Logistics Centre In Italy, Expands In Albania

Italian cooperative Conad Adriatico has inaugurated a new distribution centre in Grottaglie, Taranto, poised to become one of the largest logistics facilities in Southern Italy.

Spanning over 21,000 square metres (with 9,500 covered), the warehouse is designed to manage the supply chain while ensuring quality products for consumers and fostering regional growth.

It boasts several features to optimise product management, including advanced energy-saving solutions; latest-generation technological and software systems; dedicated refrigerated areas for meat, fruit and vegetables; and specialised equipment and technologies for each product category.

Low-Impact Refrigeration Technology

The facility features a 1 MWp photovoltaic system and low-impact refrigeration technology, while recyclable materials were used in construction.

The new centre utilises an integrated software system to streamline logistics operations, minimising waste and maximising product quality.

This investment is part of Conad Adriatico's broader development plan (totalling €352 million between 2022-2025), with €121 million specifically allocated to the Puglia region.

According to Conad Adriatico's CEO, Antonio Di Ferdinando, the project will improve sales network efficiency in Puglia and Basilicata, increase capacity, and streamline operations.

Logistics director, Micro Papilli, added that the centre will manage 12 million packages annually, reduce environmental impact, and function as a virtual warehouse for all Conad stores.

With the latest facility, Conad Adriatico now has eight distribution centres across the Adriatic coast (seven in Italy and one in Albania), handling over 215 million packages per year.

New Store In Albania

Conad Adriatico continues to expand across the coast, in Albania, with the opening of a new supermarket in Tirana, taking the total store network in Albania and Kosovo to 44.

This 680-square-metre store, situated in Rruga and Kavajes, offers over 6,600 SKUs, including a significant fresh food selection and essential dining room products.

Conad Adriatico is present in five Italian regions (Marche, Abruzzo, Molise, Puglia and Basilicata), as well as in Albania and Kosovo, with 449 outlets. It generated a turnover of over €2.1 billion in 2023.