Continente Introduces Products From Plant-Based Brand Gosh!

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched plant-based products from British startup Gosh!, which it claims is a first for a retail chain in the country.

The retailer will offer eight products (five refrigerated and three frozen), comprising 100% natural, plant-based ingredients as the retailer seeks to respond to national consumption trends.

Gosh! At Continente

The retailer is offering beet hamburgers, sweet potato falafel, and veggie bites from the Gosh! range, priced at €3.99.

The products claim to be rich in fibre and a source of protein with low saturated fat content.

Jane Rayner, CEO of Gosh! Food, commented, "We are delighted to launch the Gosh! brand in Portugal this August, with eight exclusive products in Continente's take away and frozen sections. The ethos of our brand is to offer products made only with 100% natural ingredients, in the form of vegetables, herbs, and spices, with no additives or preservatives.

"We created a range that we believe is differentiating and brings new flavours to the market. We know that Portuguese consumers are fans of healthy eating and, with the growth of the vegan offer, we expect our products to be well received. We have an extensive in-store and digital communication plan for the coming months and are very excited to be working in partnership with a market leader like Continente."

Increase In Vegetarians In Portugal

Adherence to vegetarian diet, which includes flexitarians, vegetarians, and vegans, has seen a steady rise in Portugal, according to the study The Green Revolution 2021 Portugal by consulting firm Lantern.

In 2021, there were more than 1 million vegetarians in the country (34% more than in 2019), with 12% of the Portuguese adult population meeting the criteria.

Continente's parent company Sonae strengthened its position in the plant-based natural food industry with the acquisition of Claybell Limited - the company that owns the Gosh! brand - in September 2021.

This acquisition is in line with the group's portfolio management strategy, which focuses on innovative companies in growth sectors related to food, the retailer noted.

