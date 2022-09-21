Continente Launches New Range Of Traditional Portuguese Pastries

Portuguese retailer Continente has launched a new pastry brand, 'Dona Quina', which features 12 pastries with different fillings.

The are produced domestically using traditional methods with original recipes exclusive to the brand, inspired by classic Portuguese flavours, with both savoury and sweet options.

New Pastel Range At Continente

The 12 Dona Quina pastry SKUs are divided into four segments, comprising three variants in fish fillings, four meat and/or sausage fillings, two vegetable fillings, and three sweet fillings.

The range, exclusive to Continente, is available in all stores (including Madeira Island), for €1.30 per piece and a box of four flavours priced at €5.00.

The packaging is composed of individual pastries, box pack of up to four pastries, and craft bag for those who prefer to eat on the move.

According to the retailer, Dona Quina is a brand that represents 'the mother of Portugal's pastries', made of natural ingredients with simple and traditional recipes.

Each pastry is hand stamped with the Dona Quina stamp and closed with a unique mould.

According to Catarina Simões, category manager for bakery and pastry, "at Continente, we are always committed to providing new products adjusted to the needs of our customers, focusing on quality, flavor and price."

"The new brand of pastries 'Dona Quina' presents trendy products, with totally Portuguese production, excellent quality, and at an affordable price," Simões added.

Pastry Varieties

The pastry variants include 'pastel com atum', a pigmented pastry with pieces of dehydrated tomato, and the 'pastel com bacalhau' features shredded cod with fried onions in a pigmented pastry with dehydrated olives.

The 'pastel com salmão' is coloured with charcoal with broccoli and cream cheese filling, the 'pastel com farinheira', has spinach wrapped in tomato cubes along with sausage and the 'pastel com leitão' contains caramelised onion and black pepper.

Those who prefer a simpler option can opt for the 'pastel com queijo e fiambre' or the 'pastel de frango com chouriço'.

As for vegetarian options, the 'pastel com legumes' is filled with broccoli, black olives, corn, red peppers, and carrots, and there is also the 'pastel de queijo mozarela e espinafres', with mozzarella and spinach.

For those who prefer sweets, there is the 'pastel com mousse de chocolate', with a creamy filling and dough coloured with cocoa and almond flour, the 'pastel com doce de ovos moles e amêndoa', or the classic combination 'apple and cinnamon'.

