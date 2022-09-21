Subscribe Login
Retail

Coop Denmark Enters Real-Estate Market

Retailer Coop Denmark has entered into the real-estate market by investing in Brikk, one of Denmark's 10 largest estate agencies.

Through Coop Invest, the retail group is buying nearly 10% of the three-year-old real estate firm.

Brikk was founded in 2019 by Sebastian Beres and Sebastian Kirchhoff.

Brikk

Brikk offers a unique concept as it allows customers to show the property themselves for a fixed fees of DKK 12,500 (€1680.4), or engage local Brikk brokers to show the property for DKK 24,500 (€3293.66).

The concept includes new technology and a new company structure, with a mission to challenge a conservative industry, the retailer noted.

Acquisition Of Brikk

CEO of Coop Invest, Jan Madsen, said, "Brikk is an incredibly exciting company. They have grown big, really fast, and we believe they have the potential to become Denmark's largest real estate broker.

"From the moment we started the process with Brikk, it was clear to us that there was a match in values and in the way business is done. We have also been impressed by the company's high level of service and Brikk's team. This is not only on the management side, but also the high calibre of estate agents across the country that they have been able to attract."

Brikk founder Sebastian Beres, added, "We are incredibly proud to have brought in such a respected partner as Coop. In many ways, Coop represents what Brikk does: high quality and service at a fair price. Just as Coop and FDB rebelled against monopolies and overpriced groceries in 1896, Brikk's goal is to do away with an industry that has been stagnant in many ways, especially in price and transparency. From the beginning, it has been clear to us that there was a match in values and ideas with Coop on how to make Brikk Denmark's largest real estate broker."

According to the latest survey from Boliga, Brikk is the fastest-selling estate agent and one of the best-reviewed on Trustpilot.

