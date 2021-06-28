Coop Switzerland Partners With Too Good To Go

Published on Jun 28 2021 1:29 PM in Retail tagged: food waste / Coop Switzerland / Too Good To Go / reCIRCLE

Coop Switzerland has partnered with the food waste prevention service Too Good To Go for its restaurants.

Guests can reserve meals at discounted prices and pick them up at a Coop restaurant of their choice.

Collaboration

Since 2015, Coop Switzerland has been distributing free food to social institutions such as the Schweizer Tafel and Tischlein Deck Dich, and has already donated 12 million plates of food to people affected by poverty, every year.

The collaboration sees all 174 Coop Switzerland restaurants across the country joining the Too Good To Go platform.

Using the smartphone application, users can reserve their food during the day or in the evening, pay by credit card in the app, and then pick it up from a Coop restaurant of their choice.

The service only caters to surplus food, and if there are no meals left on a particular day, there will be no offers on Too Good To Go.

'Surprise Package'

The content of the so-called 'surprise package' varies daily and depends on the food that is left in the respective Coop restaurant, the retailer added.

The main component comprises a piece of meat, fresh fish, or a vegetarian equivalent in combination with salads.

The food is complemented with side dishes such as canapés, flans, or bread rolls.

Desserts and homemade drinks can also be part of the packages.

The vegetarian version is available for CHF4.90, while meals with meat or fish are priced at CHF5.90. This corresponds to around a third of the normal price.

reCIRCLE

The retailer added that the meals reserved on Too Good To Go are only available in reCIRCLE reusable boxes.

Coop Switzerland restaurants introduced this reusable system in 2019 and are committed to avoiding plastic waste and disposable tableware.

The containers have a deposit of CHF10 and are not tied to the Coop restaurants. After lunch or dinner, the boxes can be conveniently handed over to one of the participating reCIRCLE partners or a Coop restaurant.

Customers can also take the box home, wash it, and use it again, Coop Switzerland added.

