ESM Magazine

Get the app today! Download iPhone App Download Android App

Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report

Published on Jun 22 2021 1:55 PM in Retail tagged: Organic / Sustainability / food waste / Coop Switzerland / carbon neutral / sustainable mobility

Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report

Coop Switzerland has published its first digital progress report with detailed information on the status of its ambitious multi-year sustainability goals.

The retailer has also shared information on projects that are part of its sustainability efforts.

Sustainability Targets

In 2013, Coop Switzerland adopted multi-year targets in the areas of sustainable product range, environmental and climate protection, and social commitment.

In the sustainability progress report, the retailer provides detailed information on the achievement of its 2020 sustainability goals in retail, wholesale, and production.

The chain relies on minimum sustainable standards, such as Fairtrade Max Havelaar, Rainforest Alliance, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), and Bio Suisse, for over 94% of the critical raw materials used in its own-brand products, such as palm oil, soy, coffee, and rice.

These minimum standards guarantee an ecologically compatible cultivation method, fair prices, and the traceability of the raw materials.

Carbon Neutrality

In the area of CO2 emissions, the retailer has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2023.

In order to reduce emissions, the retailer focuses on reducing energy consumption, using renewable energy sources, and investing in sustainable mobility and logistics solutions.

In the retail division, the group has reduced CO2 emissions by 35,000 tonnes within eight years.

More than two-thirds of Coop's goods transport is conducted by rail.

The chain is also exploring hydrogen mobility and already has several hydrogen trucks and filling stations in operation.

Social Responsibility

Since 2005, the retailer has donated a substantial part of its food that is close to the expiry date to the social organisations Schweizer Tafel und Tischlein deck dich.

These donations benefit social institutions and people affected by poverty in Switzerland.

The retailer has provided over 12 million meals in its fight against food waste.

Overall, the group's efforts in the area of ​​sustainability focus around areas of high social, ecological, and economic relevance and are based on the needs of customers and stakeholders.

With the ambitious multi-year targets, Coop is strengthening its contribution to sustainable development in retail, wholesale, and production.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share via Email

Related Articles

Organic Sales Soar In Italy, As Shoppers Seek Healthier Options

Organic Sales Soar In Italy, As Shoppers Seek Healthier Options
Carrefour Boosts Organic Proposition With Bioazur Acquisition

Carrefour Boosts Organic Proposition With Bioazur Acquisition
Organic Food Consumption Hits New Heights In Italy

Organic Food Consumption Hits New Heights In Italy
Waitrose Sees Increase In Demand For Organic Food And Drink

Waitrose Sees Increase In Demand For Organic Food And Drink
STAY INFORMED DURING COVID-19

Receive ESM in digital format.

SIGN UP NOW

Latest in Retail

Neste Plans To Test Pizza Vending Machine Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Neste Plans To Test Pizza Vending Machine
K Group To Invest In Automated Collection System Tue, 22 Jun 2021

K Group To Invest In Automated Collection System
Irish Consumer Sentiment Rises In June: Survey Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Irish Consumer Sentiment Rises In June: Survey
Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar Tue, 22 Jun 2021

Supermarket Sales Fall In UK, As Shoppers 'Inch Towards Old Habits': Kantar
Try European Supermarket Magazine PREMIUM – 30 Day Free Trial ExpandCollapse
Enjoy full access to European Supermarket Magazine, our weekly email news digest, access to all website and app content, and the latest digital magazine for a full 30 days.
image description
  • Payment details required during trial sign up.
  • You may cancel at any time up to the end of the 30-day trial period.
  • If you continue after the trial period, then the annual rate of €109+VAT will be debited.
START 30-DAY FREE TRIAL
VIEW FULL PLANS Already have an account? SIGN IN