Coop Switzerland Publishes First Digital Sustainability Report

Published on Jun 22 2021 1:55 PM in Retail tagged: Organic / Sustainability / food waste / Coop Switzerland / carbon neutral / sustainable mobility

Coop Switzerland has published its first digital progress report with detailed information on the status of its ambitious multi-year sustainability goals.

The retailer has also shared information on projects that are part of its sustainability efforts.

Sustainability Targets

In 2013, Coop Switzerland adopted multi-year targets in the areas of sustainable product range, environmental and climate protection, and social commitment.

In the sustainability progress report, the retailer provides detailed information on the achievement of its 2020 sustainability goals in retail, wholesale, and production.

The chain relies on minimum sustainable standards, such as Fairtrade Max Havelaar, Rainforest Alliance, Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), and Bio Suisse, for over 94% of the critical raw materials used in its own-brand products, such as palm oil, soy, coffee, and rice.

These minimum standards guarantee an ecologically compatible cultivation method, fair prices, and the traceability of the raw materials.

Carbon Neutrality

In the area of CO2 emissions, the retailer has set the goal of achieving carbon neutrality by 2023.

In order to reduce emissions, the retailer focuses on reducing energy consumption, using renewable energy sources, and investing in sustainable mobility and logistics solutions.

In the retail division, the group has reduced CO2 emissions by 35,000 tonnes within eight years.

More than two-thirds of Coop's goods transport is conducted by rail.

The chain is also exploring hydrogen mobility and already has several hydrogen trucks and filling stations in operation.

Social Responsibility

Since 2005, the retailer has donated a substantial part of its food that is close to the expiry date to the social organisations Schweizer Tafel und Tischlein deck dich.

These donations benefit social institutions and people affected by poverty in Switzerland.

The retailer has provided over 12 million meals in its fight against food waste.

Overall, the group's efforts in the area of ​​sustainability focus around areas of high social, ecological, and economic relevance and are based on the needs of customers and stakeholders.

With the ambitious multi-year targets, Coop is strengthening its contribution to sustainable development in retail, wholesale, and production.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly. For more Retail news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.