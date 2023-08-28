52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Retail

Cross-Border Trade In Norway Amounts To NOK 4.5bn In First Half

By Dayeeta Das
Cross-border trade in Norway amounted to NOK 4.5 billion (€390 million) between January and June this year, with shoppers making around 2.3 million day trips, according to the latest data from Statistics Norway.

Out of this total, shoppers spent NOK 2 billion (€170 million) on food and groceries, while the average shopping per trip amounted to NOK 1,970, data showed.

Kristin Aasestad, senior adviser at Statistics Norway, added, "This [food and groceries] is the product group where clearly the most money was spent. This corresponded to 44% of all cross-border trade in the first half of the year."

The cross-border trade statistics cover travels and trade that takes place on trips without overnight accommodation.

Alcohol accounted for 10% of the shopping basket, of which 5% comprised of wine and spirits and 5% comprised of alcoholic beer and sides.

Moreover, shoppers spent 8% on snuff and 6% on cigarettes and tobacco.

Other popular products include soft drinks, mineral water, chocolate and sweets.

"In addition to shopping, many people also make time for a visit to a cafe, or restaurant, or a hairdressing appointment. Norwegians spent NOK 462 million on café and restaurant visits and other services, and most of this was spent on catering establishments when they were on day trips abroad," Aasestad added.

Quarterly Growth

Cross-border trade increased to NOK 2.6 billion in the second quarter of 2023 from NOK 2.2 billion (€190 million) in the corresponding period last year. It also witnessed 'sharp growth' from NOK 1.9 billion (€160 million) in the first quarter of 2023.

Petter Haas Brubakk, CEO of NHO Mat og Drikke, said, "We know that the main reason for cross-border trade is the tax differences between Sweden and Norway.

"This is where measures must be put in place, as Denmark harmonises the tax levels on the goods most exposed to cross-border trade with the level in Germany."

